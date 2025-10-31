Parabolic Multimarket Iron Fist

FIRST, THIS EA IS A MULTIMARKET SCANNER AND ITS PERFORMANCE CAN ONLY EXAMINED USING VISUAL MODE (SET OPTIMIZATION TO DISABLED AND CHECK VISUAL MODE).

Lightning PSAR flips. Timer-driven multi-symbol scanner. Equity guard & profit sweeps.

What it is

Parabolic_SAR_Scanner_EA is a fast, low-overhead MT5 Expert Advisor that rides Parabolic SAR flips on closed bars and scans a user-editable list of symbols from a single chart. It runs a clean, fixed-lot, fixed-TP model with a portfolio close-all profit target and drawdown protection—perfect for traders who want simple, repeatable execution without grids or martingale.

Why traders choose it

Real PSAR flips, no repaint: Signals are confirmed on the last closed bar.

One chart, many markets: Timer-driven scanning checks every symbol you list—no heavy loops, no PositionSelectByIndex.

Capital protection: Close all positions at a floating profit target or when equity hits a floor (DD guard).

No nonsense lotting: Fixed lot size. No martingale, no hidden multipliers.

Broker-agnostic: Works on FX, metals, indices, US stocks/CFDs (just set the exact symbol names).

Core strategy (v1.51)

Entry:

Buy when PSAR flips from above ➜ below price on the last closed bar.

Sell when PSAR flips from below ➜ above price on the last closed bar.

Per-trade TP in points.



Portfolio close-all when floating P/L ≥ ProfitTargetUSD.



Drawdown guard: If equity ≤ (1 − DrawdownPercent)% of the session anchor, all EA positions are closed and the anchor resets.

Advanced Pack (optional add-ons for higher selectivity)

Trend Filter: Trade only in the trend direction using EMA-200 with slope threshold, timeframe selectable.

ADX Filter: Skip choppy periods unless ADX ≥ MinADX (on your signal TF).

Opposite-Signal Exit: Close a position when an opposite PSAR flip prints (on a closed bar).

Time-Stop: If a trade stalls beyond N closed bars, exit flat and re-arm for the next flip.

Money Target Per Trade: Alternative to point TP; close each position at $ target (account currency).

Partial Close Ladder: Take 50% at TP1, let the rest trail or run to TP2.

Breakeven & Trail: Move SL to BE after X points, then trail by ATR or step.

Trading Sessions: Restrict entries by day/time windows (e.g., US equities RTH for MSFT/NVDA).

News Pause: Pause entries for X minutes around high-impact events (CSV/calendar input).

Per-Symbol Profiles: Override inputs (TF, TP, lot) per symbol via keyed presets.

Inputs (v1.51)

Signal & Trading

Step (double, 0.02) – Parabolic SAR step.

– Parabolic SAR step. Maximum (double, 0.20) – Parabolic SAR maximum.

– Parabolic SAR maximum. NumberofBar (uint, 1) – Closed bar index to evaluate.

– Closed bar index to evaluate. AllowBuy (bool, true) – Enable buys.

– Enable buys. AllowSell (bool, true) – Enable sells.

– Enable sells. InpLotSizeFX (double, 0.05) – Fixed lot size.

– Fixed lot size. InpTP_Points (int, 250) – Take Profit in points (not pips).

– Take Profit in (not pips). InpTF (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, M5) – Signal timeframe.

Portfolio Controls

ProfitTargetUSD (double, 50.0) – Close-all when floating P/L ≥ this value.

– Close-all when floating P/L ≥ this value. DrawdownPercent (double, 20.0) – Close-all if equity ≤ (1 − DD%) × session anchor.

Execution & Scanning

InpMagic (uint, 20251027) – Magic Number (EA-owned positions only).

– Magic Number (EA-owned positions only). InpMaxSlippagePts (int, 10) – Max slippage in points for EA closes.

– Max slippage in points for EA closes. ScanIntervalSec (int, 1) – Timer interval for scanning symbols.

Symbols

InpSymbolsCSV (string) – Comma-separated list of symbols to scan.

– Comma-separated list of symbols to scan. Examples:



FX: EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,AUDUSD

EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,AUDUSD



Mixed: MSFT,NVDA,XAUUSD,EURUSD,US30.cash

How to run (step-by-step)

Compile and attach the EA to any chart. Set InpSymbolsCSV to your broker’s exact tickers (respect suffixes like .a, .m, #). Choose InpTF and set InpTP_Points appropriate to each market’s point value. Start with small lot (0.05 is default), validate fills/TPs on demo, then scale. Keep ProfitTargetUSD and DrawdownPercent aligned with your balance and volatility.

FAQs

Q: Does it martingale or grid?

A: No. Fixed lot only—clean risk profile.

Q: Can I trade only MSFT, NVDA, XAUUSD?

A: Yes—set InpSymbolsCSV = MSFT,NVDA,XAUUSD and choose a suitable InpTF.

Q: Do I need one chart per symbol?

A: No. One chart is enough; the timer scans your entire list.

Q: Will it trade during exchange closures?

A: If a symbol is closed (e.g., US stocks RTH), there may be no fills. Remove/limit those symbols or use Sessions (Pro build).

Q: Can you add filters?

A: Yes—the Advanced Pack (Pro build) includes Trend/ADX/Session/News/BE/Trail/Opp-flip/Time-stop and more.

Technicals

Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Accounts: Hedging or Netting (EA enforces one position per symbol by Magic)

Hedging or Netting (EA enforces one position per symbol by Magic) Indicators used: Built-in iSAR (core); Pro build can add iMA , iADX , iATR

Built-in (core); Pro build can add , , Resource footprint: Lightweight; timer loop with small buffers

Remember that past success may not guarantee future profits, hence, take the necessary risks.



