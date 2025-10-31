Parabolic Multimarket Iron Fist

FIRST, THIS EA IS A MULTIMARKET SCANNER AND ITS PERFORMANCE CAN ONLY EXAMINED USING VISUAL MODE (SET OPTIMIZATION TO DISABLED AND CHECK VISUAL MODE).

THIS EA IS FOR INDIVIDUALS HAVING ATLEAST $10000 IN THEIR ACCOUNT (EXPECT A DRAWDOWN OF ABOUT 10% IN WORST CASE SCENARIOS)

THIS IS EA HAS BEEN COMPREHENSIVELY TESTED AND HAS DEMOSTRATED CONSISTENT PROFITS ACROSS DIFFERENT MONTHS.

THE EA scans upto 12 SYMBOLS BUT YOU CAN ADD OR REMOVE SYMBOLS OF YOUR CHOICE FROM THE INPUT

INBOX THE SETUP FILES ONCE YOU HAVE BOUGHT THIS EA

YOUR CAPITAL WILL ALWAYS BE SECURED AND THERE ARE COMPREHENSIVE EA FEATURES TO DO THIS FUNCTION

LET ME NOW INTRODUCE YOU MY PARABOLIC MULTIMARKET IRON FIST SCANNER

PARABOLIC MULTIMARKET IRON FIST SCANNER(v1.51)

Lightning PSAR flips. Timer-driven multi-symbol scanner. Equity guard & profit sweeps.

What it is

Parabolic_SAR_Scanner_EA is a fast, low-overhead MT5 Expert Advisor that rides Parabolic SAR flips on closed bars and scans a user-editable list of symbols from a single chart. It runs a clean, fixed-lot, fixed-TP model with a portfolio close-all profit target and drawdown protection—perfect for traders who want simple, repeatable execution without grids or martingale.

 

Why traders choose it

  • Real PSAR flips, no repaint: Signals are confirmed on the last closed bar.
  • One chart, many markets: Timer-driven scanning checks every symbol you list—no heavy loops, no PositionSelectByIndex.
  • Capital protection: Close all positions at a floating profit target or when equity hits a floor (DD guard).
  • No nonsense lotting: Fixed lot size. No martingale, no hidden multipliers.
  • Broker-agnostic: Works on FX, metals, indices, US stocks/CFDs (just set the exact symbol names).

 

Core strategy (v1.51)

  • Entry:
    • Buy when PSAR flips from above below price on the last closed bar.
    • Sell when PSAR flips from below above price on the last closed bar.
  • Exit:
    • Per-trade TP in points.
    • Portfolio close-all when floating P/L ≥ ProfitTargetUSD.
    • Drawdown guard: If equity ≤ (1 − DrawdownPercent)% of the session anchor, all EA positions are closed and the anchor resets.

 

Advanced Pack (optional add-ons for higher selectivity)

  • Trend Filter: Trade only in the trend direction using EMA-200 with slope threshold, timeframe selectable.
  • ADX Filter: Skip choppy periods unless ADX ≥ MinADX (on your signal TF).
  • Opposite-Signal Exit: Close a position when an opposite PSAR flip prints (on a closed bar).
  • Time-Stop: If a trade stalls beyond N closed bars, exit flat and re-arm for the next flip.
  • Money Target Per Trade: Alternative to point TP; close each position at $ target (account currency).
  • Partial Close Ladder: Take 50% at TP1, let the rest trail or run to TP2.
  • Breakeven & Trail: Move SL to BE after X points, then trail by ATR or step.
  • Trading Sessions: Restrict entries by day/time windows (e.g., US equities RTH for MSFT/NVDA).
  • News Pause: Pause entries for X minutes around high-impact events (CSV/calendar input).
  • Per-Symbol Profiles: Override inputs (TF, TP, lot) per symbol via keyed presets.

 

Inputs (v1.51)

Signal & Trading

  • Step (double, 0.02) – Parabolic SAR step.
  • Maximum (double, 0.20) – Parabolic SAR maximum.
  • NumberofBar (uint, 1) – Closed bar index to evaluate.
  • AllowBuy (bool, true) – Enable buys.
  • AllowSell (bool, true) – Enable sells.
  • InpLotSizeFX (double, 0.05) – Fixed lot size.
  • InpTP_Points (int, 250) – Take Profit in points (not pips).
  • InpTF (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, M5) – Signal timeframe.

Portfolio Controls

  • ProfitTargetUSD (double, 50.0) – Close-all when floating P/L ≥ this value.
  • DrawdownPercent (double, 20.0) – Close-all if equity ≤ (1 − DD%) × session anchor.

Execution & Scanning

  • InpMagic (uint, 20251027) – Magic Number (EA-owned positions only).
  • InpMaxSlippagePts (int, 10) – Max slippage in points for EA closes.
  • ScanIntervalSec (int, 1) – Timer interval for scanning symbols.

Symbols

  • InpSymbolsCSV (string) – Comma-separated list of symbols to scan.
    • Examples:
      • FX: EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,AUDUSD
      • Mixed: MSFT,NVDA,XAUUSD,EURUSD,US30.cash

 

How to run (step-by-step)

  1. Compile and attach the EA to any chart.
  2. Set InpSymbolsCSV to your broker’s exact tickers (respect suffixes like .a, .m, #).
  3. Choose InpTF and set InpTP_Points appropriate to each market’s point value.
  4. Start with small lot (0.05 is default), validate fills/TPs on demo, then scale.
  5. Keep ProfitTargetUSD and DrawdownPercent aligned with your balance and volatility.

FAQs

Q: Does it martingale or grid?
A: No. Fixed lot only—clean risk profile.

Q: Can I trade only MSFT, NVDA, XAUUSD?
A: Yes—set InpSymbolsCSV = MSFT,NVDA,XAUUSD and choose a suitable InpTF.

Q: Do I need one chart per symbol?
A: No. One chart is enough; the timer scans your entire list.

Q: Will it trade during exchange closures?
A: If a symbol is closed (e.g., US stocks RTH), there may be no fills. Remove/limit those symbols or use Sessions (Pro build).

Q: Can you add filters?
A: Yes—the Advanced Pack (Pro build) includes Trend/ADX/Session/News/BE/Trail/Opp-flip/Time-stop and more.

 

Technicals

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Accounts: Hedging or Netting (EA enforces one position per symbol by Magic)
  • Indicators used: Built-in iSAR (core); Pro build can add iMA, iADX, iATR
  • Resource footprint: Lightweight; timer loop with small buffers

 

Licensing & support (suggested wording)

  • License: 1 live + 1 demo account per purchase (contact us for more).
  • Updates: Minor updates included; Pro features available as an upgrade.
  • Support: Priority email/Telegram within business hours.

 Remember that past success may not guarantee future profits, hence, take the necessary risks. 


