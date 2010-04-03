T Virus Sentiment Multimarket
T-Virus Sentiment (MT5) — Turn raw indicators into one decisive market “serum”
Concept. The T-Virus idea comes from biology: a single factor can “infect” a system and rapidly tilt its state. Markets behave the same way—one strong impulse spreads across timeframes and symbols until the whole structure turns risk-on or risk-off. T-Virus Sentiment captures that process by distilling seven proven signals into a single 0–100 “serum” gauge. When the “serum” crosses your buy/sell thresholds and market structure confirms, the tool prints buy/sell signal
So welcome again to one of my greatest innovations based on biology
This indicator has a very high success rate
N/B YOU MUST CHECK THE WIN RATE IN THE PANEL SO THAT YOU IDENTIFY THE BEST MARKET OPPORTUNITIES. IN THE SCREENSSHOT, YOU SEE I HAD A WIN RATE OF 86% ON H1 HENCE I CAN CONSIDER THE SIGNALS I RECEIVE FOR THIS TIMEFRAME.
YOU CAN CHANGE SigMode in the input so that work with one that suits your needs eg aggressive, moderate, conservative
What it does (at a glance)
- Blends 7 signals into one score: RSI, EMA stack (9/21/50/100/200/250), MACD, ADX/DI, Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands, and OBV.
- Clean, professional panel: Serum gauge, chip badges per signal, compact stats, and Buy/Sell pressure bars (volume-weighted close location).
- Micro backtest metrics: On the last set of signals the panel shows Win%, AvgR, MFE/MAE—fast reality-check, no tester required.
- Multi-market scanner: Monitor up to 8 symbols/timeframes from one chart; get instant BUY/SELL/WAIT status with serum readouts. You can add any symbols you want in the input
- Heat map of recent sentiment: See how conviction evolved across the latest bars at a glance.
- Alerts your way: Popup, sound, push, and email.
Why it sells traders on the entry (and keeps them in the trade)
Most tools show one indicator and leave you to reconcile the rest. T-Virus Sentiment does the heavy lifting: it scores each component, weights the overall “health” (serum), and only promotes a signal to BUY/SELL if:
- Serum is beyond your threshold (e.g., ≥58 for longs or ≤42 for shorts),
- Candle shows internal buy/sell pressure (close location),
- Trend quality is present (ADX filter),
- Enough of the 7 subsystems agree (bulls vs. bears count).
That combination dramatically cuts false positives and gives you actionable entries with risk already mapped (SL/TP in R).
Key features (details)
- Serum gauge (0–100): Intuitive green-to-red scale of market conviction.
- Signal chips: Instant state of RSI, EMA, MACD, ADX/DI, Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands, OBV. Hover for tooltips.
- Buy/Sell pressure bars: Volume-weighted close location algorithm clarifies who’s winning the last N bars.
- Micro backtest panel: Last signals summarized as Win%, AvgR, MFE/MAE (in R)—great for quick optimization.
- Scanner card: Up to 8 markets; each row shows (BUY/SELL/WAIT) + serum % so you can rotate attention instantly.
- Heat map: Compact history of serum to spot building momentum or fading trends.
How to trade with it (simple playbook)
- Use the on-chart plan: Place SL at the red line, scale at TP1, trail or exit at TP2.
- Respect the trend filter: Default ADX ≥ 15 helps avoid chop.
- Add your edge: Combine with S/R, session timing, or news discipline for best results.
Works for scalping, intraday, and swing on Forex, Metals (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, Stocks across all MT5 timeframes.
Inputs you’ll actually use
- Signal logic: BuyEnter/BuyExit/SellEnter/SellExit, ADXMin, RSI length, MACD (12/26/9), EMA stack (9–250), Ichimoku (9/26/52), Bollinger (20, 2).
- Arrows & visuals: ShowArrows, ATR-based offset, colors, widths.
- SL/TP engine: SwingLookback, ATRperiod, ATRmultSL, label placement (PlanLabelShiftBars).
- Scanner: Symbols CSV (editable), timeframe, refresh rate.
- Panel & theme: Position, size, colors, mascot, grid theme toggle.
- Heat map: Length, columns, size and offsets.
- Alerts: Popup / sound / push / email with custom WAV.
Quick start
- Attach to any chart.
- (Optional) Edit SymbolsCSV to your watchlist (e.g., XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,…).
- Keep defaults or tune thresholds to your style.
- Trade the arrows using the printed SL/TP plan and your money management.
FAQ
Is this an EA?
This is a non-repainting MT5 indicator that provides signals and a trade plan. Use it standalone for discretionary trading or wire its logic into your own EA.
Will it work on gold/crypto/indices?
Yes—any MT5 symbol and timeframe supported by your broker.
Does it place trades automatically?
No. It equips you with entries, SL/TP levels, alerts, and stats; you place/manage orders (or connect to your EA).
Risk notice
Trading involves risk. No indicator guarantees profit. Use proper position sizing and test settings on a demo before going live.
Bring order to indicator chaos.
T-Virus Sentiment turns seven voices into one clear verdict—then hands you the plan to execute it. Attach, wait for the arrow, and trade the structure with discipline.