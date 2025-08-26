VolumeRotor AI Pro
- Wycliffe Wanjala Wanyonyi
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This indicator took me months to work on and it is one of the greatest futuring innovation which is quite accurate (see screenshots for detailed interface, infact I took a screenshot when there was a buy signal and for sure, the market went that direction significantly)
This Indicator will only be free for 48 hours.
NOTE THAT I HAVE AN ADVANCED VERSION OF THIS INDICATOR found here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148216?source=Site+Market+Product+Page
THE ADVANCED VERSION HAS NEWS ALERT (SHOWING HIGH, MODERATE AND LOW IMPACT EVENTS, AND SOPHISTICATED Analysis, see screenshot on the advanced version), you need news filters to get the best signals
This indicator displays real-time market volume on each timeframe (it can also work on synthetic indices because of the AI feature which does a thorough analysis), so that traders can quickly spot trending vs. ranging markets and act with confidence.
It visualizes where volume is flowing (Buy vs Sell), measures trend strength, and wraps it all in a clean, modern UI designed to be understood at a glance.
VolumeRotor Pro — Product Description
What it does
- Real-time volume analysis on your current chart’s timeframe (M1…H1/H4, etc.).
- Splits tick-volume into Buy% vs Sell% and shows the Edge% (Buy%−Sell%) so you can gauge momentum instantly.
- Uses EMA(50/200) + ADX confirmation to suggest BUY / SELL / WAIT.
- A donut (AI scanner) gauge and MTF heatmap summarize conditions without reading numbers.
Key features
- AI Donut (always on by default) – live, blinking ring showing Buy% vs Sell%.
Optional “fire” animation for Buy/Sell emphasis (can be toggled).
- Signal engine – Recommendation (BUY/SELL/WAIT) when:
- Edge% ≥ your threshold and
- MA trend agrees (EMA50 vs EMA200) and
- ADX confirms trend strength (user adjustable).
- Smart Alerts – Push / Email / Sound on:
- Signal change (WAIT→BUY/SELL)
- Edge% crossing a threshold
- ADX confirmation
- Volume spike (vs. rolling MA of volume)
- Volume Spike Tags – tiny labels above bars when tick_volume > MA(volume) × factor.
- MTF Confidence Heatmap – compact tiles for M1 / M5 / M15 / H1 (configurable), each colored by Buy% to Sell%.
A fast way to check alignment across timeframes.
- Session Shading – subtle background bands for Tokyo / London / New York sessions to put volume in context.
- Stats Footer – ATR, spread, last signal age (“BUY since 12m”).
- Advanced Market Simulation Panel (right side) – semi-transparent sidebar with:
- Order-book bars (bid/ask)
- Live ticker (symbol, spread, ATR, AI status)
- Mini latency/FPS row
- Buy% sparkline (recent history)
- Fully transparent over candles (doesn’t hide price)
- Beautiful Theme (optional) – one-click modern dark theme (background, grid, candles, volume). Restores your chart on remove.
- Hotkeys & Buttons – pin/unpin panel, toggle AI donut, toggle theme, one-click screenshot, toggle simulation; arrow-keys to nudge panel.
Why traders like it
- Clarity – You always know who’s in control: buyers or sellers, and how strongly.
- Speed – No digging through sub-windows; everything is on the chart.
- Discipline – “WAIT” filter keeps you out of chop until ADX+trend+Edge agree.
How it works (under the hood)
- Volume is split into buy/sell portions per bar using price position within the bar (close vs high/low).
- Edge% = Buy% − Sell%.
- Trend & confirmation: EMA(50/200) + ADX (Wilder) with user thresholds.
- Signals refresh on a timer (default 60s) and also update live with ticks.
Inputs (highlights)
- LookbackBars, TimerSeconds (refresh cadence)
- EdgeThresholdPct, Fast/Slow EMA, ADXPeriod, ADXThreshold, ATRPeriod
- Donut: ShowDonut, PieSize/Inner/Outer, colors
- Alerts: enable per-event, Edge level, cooldown, sound/push/email
- Spikes: MA period, factor, lookback
- Heatmap TFs (e.g., M1/M5/M15/H1)
- Sessions: toggle & colors
- Theme: apply/restore
- Simulation: width, transparency, colors
Recommended workflow
- Scan trend strength: ADX tile & Edge% (≥ ~6–10% often denotes meaningful push).
- Check alignment: MTF heatmap dominant color (green ≈ Buy-tilt, red ≈ Sell-tilt).
- Enter on confirmation: Wait for BUY/SELL (not WAIT) with ADX above your threshold.
- Watch spikes: Spike tags often precede acceleration or exhaustion—combine with Edge% and session context.
- Risk framing: Use the footer ATR as a quick guide for stops/targets.
Notes & limitations
- Uses tick volume (the industry standard in MT5). Different brokers/liquidity may vary; focus on relative changes and confluence with price/MA/ADX.
- Signals update in real time; for more conservative entries, confirm on bar close.
Compatibility & performance
- MetaTrader 5 (indicator) — chart-window overlay.
- Efficient drawing via Labels/Canvas; works well on modern PCs.
- 1-minute timer by default (you can shorten/lengthen).
What you get
- 1 indicator file with all features above.
- Clean visuals, thoughtful defaults, and fast support.
