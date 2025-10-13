BSP Indicator MT4

Buy Sell Pressure Indicator MetaTrader4

The BSP Oscillator is a practical tool in technical analysis that measures buying and selling pressure in the financial market. This indicator uses trading volume and compares buy and sell volume relative to the total volume to display the strength of each side of the market in the form of a histogram. Positive bars indicate a bullish trend, while negative histograms show a bearish trend.



Specification Table of BSP Oscillator

Specification Details Category Oscillator – Volume – Strength Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Type of Indicator Reversal – Continuation Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market All Markets





Buy Sell Pressure Indicator at a Glance

The histogram colors in the BSP Oscillator show the strength of bullish and bearish trends. The color change of the bars in this tool includes:

• Dark Blue: Strong bullish trend



• Light Blue: Weak bullish trend



• Dark Red: Strong bearish trend



• Light Red: Weak bearish trend





Bullish Trend Conditions

Based on the Ethereum (ETH) chart in the 1-hour timeframe, the formation of positive bars indicates upward trend movement. In addition, dark blue bars signify the strength of the bullish trend.





Bearish Trend Conditions

According to the AUD/USD chart in the 30-minute timeframe, the formation of dark red negative bars signals the beginning of a strong bearish trend. In these conditions, traders may consider entering a sell position when negative bars are formed.





Settings of the Buy Sell Pressure Indicator

The BSP Oscillator settings are as follows:

• Calculation Period: Indicator calculation period



• Smoothing Period: Smoothing period



• Smoothing Method: Weighted linear moving average method



• Strong Bullish Color: Strong bullish histogram color



• Weak Bullish Color: Weak bullish histogram color



• Strong Bearish Color: Strong bearish histogram color



• Weak Bearish Color: Weak bearish histogram color





Conclusion

The Buy Sell Pressure Indicator is a valuable tool for measuring whether buyers or sellers dominate the market. This oscillator uses trading volume to show buying pressure with bars above zero and selling pressure with histograms below zero. Additionally, the color and intensity of the histogram define the strength of bullish or bearish trends.