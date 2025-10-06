MultiDimensional Momentum

MDM indicator is the IMM (Integrated Market Momentum) line, which oscillates between 0 and 1. Here's how to interpret it:

  • General Interpretation of the IMM Line: The indicator calculates this final value by combining momentum, trend, volume, aggressiveness, and price strength scores

  • . Generally, readings above 0.50 suggest a strong bullish zone, while readings below 0.50 suggest a strong bearish zone. The area between 0.45 and 0.55 is often considered neutral or consolidating.

  • Generating Trading Signals: You can use the interaction between the two main lines to find potential entry and exit points.

    • A buy signal may be considered when the Smoothed IMM (green line) is above 0.50 and shows a strong, sustained rise, especially if confirmed by strong momentum and trend components.

    • A sell signal may be considered when the Smoothed IMM (green line) is below 0.50 and shows a strong, sustained decline.

    • Look for situations where the main blue line crosses above the green smoothed line as a confirmation of strengthening momentum, and vice versa.

  • Using the Components for Confirmation: For a higher-probability signal, check if the individual component dots align

    • :

    • A strong buy signal is more convincing if the Momentum (orange), Trend (blue), and Volume (magenta) dots are also at high levels.

    • A strong sell signal is more reliable if these same components are at low levels.

    • High Aggressiveness (gold) can indicate that a strong price move is underway, but it can also precede a period of volatility or a reversal.






