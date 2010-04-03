Visual Polar Bear RSI Indicator

Visual Polar Bear RSI - The Ultimate Momentum Indicator

Stop guessing and start seeing the market's true momentum. The Visual Polar Bear RSI is not just another technical indicator; it is a complete trading tool designed to give you a distinct advantage. Engineered with a unique, proprietary calculation engine, this indicator provides smoother, clearer, and more actionable signals than the standard Relative Strength Index.

At its core, the Visual Polar Bear RSI replaces the classic RSI formula with an advanced smoothing algorithm. This custom "Polar Bear" engine is meticulously designed to filter out insignificant market noise, allowing you to focus on legitimate momentum shifts and avoid false entries. The result is a responsive and reliable line that accurately reflects the underlying strength of price movements.

Why the Visual Polar Bear RSI is Superior

This tool was built for traders who demand clarity and control. Every feature is designed to make your analysis faster, your decisions smarter, and your trading more confident.

  1. Advanced "Polar Bear" RSI Calculation: Our proprietary formula provides a superior, smoothed-out RSI line. This helps you identify the real trend momentum without the choppiness and false signals of standard oscillators.

  2. Intuitive, Color-Coded Momentum Line: The indicator line itself provides instant analysis. It automatically turns green when momentum is rising and red when it is falling, allowing you to gauge the market's direction at a single glance.

  3. Crystal-Clear Buy and Sell Arrow Signals: Forget ambiguity. The indicator generates precise, non-repainting buy and sell arrows exactly when the RSI crosses your defined oversold and overbought levels. These visual cues appear directly on the indicator window, showing you the perfect moment to act.

  4. Intelligent Signal Cooldown System: This is a game-changing feature for disciplined trading. To prevent over-trading in volatile markets, you can activate a "Bar Delay" that enforces a minimum number of bars between signals. This powerful filter ensures you only trade the highest-quality setups, promoting patience and protecting your capital.

Complete Control and Customization

Tailor the Visual Polar Bear RSI to your exact trading style and preferred market. It is fully compatible with any instrument (Forex, stocks, crypto, indices) and any timeframe.

Full List of Adjustable Parameters:

  • RSI Period: Set the lookback period for the RSI calculation.

  • Price Type: Choose from Close, Open, High, Low, or other weighted price options.

  • Oversold Level: Define the level for buy signals.

  • Overbought Level: Define the level for sell signals.

  • Arrow Distance from RSI: Adjust how far the signal arrows appear from the RSI line for perfect visibility.

  • Arrow Size: Customize the size of the buy and sell arrows.

  • Enable Bars Between Signals: Turn the signal cooldown system on or off.

  • Bars to Wait Between Signals: Specify the exact number of bars to wait before a new signal can appear.

  • Advanced Logging: Optional detailed logging for testing and strategy development.

The Visual Polar Bear RSI is the definitive tool for traders who want to master momentum. Its combination of a superior calculation engine, clear visual cues, and an intelligent signal filter gives you an unparalleled edge. Elevate your trading strategy and gain the confidence to execute with precision.


