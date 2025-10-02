SignalFxPro Gold

SignalFxPro Gold Bear EA is a price-action–driven Expert Advisor for MT4 that trades gold (and other symbols) using engulfing-pattern confirmation plus a breakout trigger. It’s built for brokers with 4/5-digit pricing and includes ECN-safe order handling (send first, then set SL/TP if required), a controlled martingale step-up for loss recovery

How it Works

  1. The EA scans the chart and detects bullish/bearish engulfing at candle index 2.

  2. When the current price breaks the pattern’s high/low, it places a Buy/Sell in the direction of the breakout.

  3. SL/TP are set from user-defined pips, auto-converted for 4/5 digits and clamped to the broker’s StopLevel/FreezeLevel.

  4. After a losing close, the martingale step increases lot size on the next trade (capped by MaxMartingaleStep and MaxLot ). A winning or breakeven close resets the step to zero.

Key Features

  • Price-Action Logic: Engulfing pattern + immediate breakout confirmation.

  • ECN-Safe Execution: Places orders without SL/TP when needed, then modifies to set stops.

  • Auto Pip Handling: Correct pip math for 4/5-digit symbols.

  • Distance Compliance: Auto-adjusts SL/TP to meet broker stop distances.

  • Martingale Control: Step-based lot escalation with hard caps.

  • One-Order Mode: Optional single active trade per symbol/magic.

  • Trading Calendar: Enable/disable per weekday.

  • Clear Logging: Human-readable error mapping for fast troubleshooting.

Inputs (Quick Reference)

  • InitLots – starting lot size.

  • TP_Pips , SL_Pips – take-profit and stop-loss in pips.

  • Slippage – max slippage in points.

  • MagicNumber – unique ID for trade tracking.

  • MaxMartingaleStep , MaxLot – safety caps for position sizing.

  • TradeOnMonday … TradeOnFriday – weekday filters.

  • OnlyOneTradeAtTime – allow a single open trade.

  • EAComment – order comment tag.

Best Practices

  • Symbol/TF: Designed with XAUUSD in mind; works on other symbols too. Test H1/H4 to start.

  • Broker Specs: Check Market Watch → Specification for StopLevel; raise SL_Pips / TP_Pips if your symbol requires larger distances (gold often does).

  • Risk: Martingale increases exposure—use conservative InitLots , small MaxMartingaleStep , and a firm MaxLot

What Makes it Different

  • Minimalist, explainable strategy rooted in clean price action rather than opaque indicator stacks.

  • Built-in risk guardrails (caps + weekday control + one-order mode).


