Gold Scanner EA

Gold Scannar CI Averaging Martingale EA 🔥

Smart. Adaptive. Powerful. Built for Professionals.

The CCI Averaging With TP, Equity Protect, Martingale EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to capitalize on market momentum shifts using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) signals. It intelligently scales into positions using an adaptive martingale strategy, with built-in hedging logic and equity protection for enhanced risk control.

This EA is ideal for traders who understand grid or martingale strategies and seek an advanced tool with smart safety mechanisms and flexible customization.

How It Works:

  • CCI-Based Entry Logic: The EA uses dynamic CCI crossover signals to detect overbought/oversold conditions and initiate high-probability trades.

  • Martingale Averaging: Automatically increases lot sizes with each additional trade in a series to recover drawdowns faster.

  • Smart Take Profit: Updates Take Profit dynamically based on the average price of all open trades.

  • Hedging System: Optional feature that triggers counter-trades when price moves significantly against the position.

  • Equity Protection: Automatically closes all trades if the drawdown breaches your defined equity risk threshold.

    Not available current version

  • Trading Time Filter: Allows users to set specific trading hours to avoid volatile or illiquid periods.

⚙️ Key Features:

Fully Automated
CCI-Based Market Entries
Martingale with Adjustable Multiplier
Dynamic Averaging & TP Updates
Custom Trading Time Window
Supports All Timeframes & Major Pairs
Minimal Input Parameters – Easy to Use

⚠️ Risk Warning & Recommendations:

This EA uses martingale and averaging strategies, which can be highly profitable but also carry higher risk. Always test on demo first and use conservative lot sizing. Best used with a low-spread ECN broker and VPS for uninterrupted performance.

📊 Inputs & Customization:

  • CCI_Period: Period for CCI indicator (default: 100)

  • LotSize: Initial trade lot size

  • MaxTrades: Maximum trades in a series

  • EntryGap / TakeProfitGap: Spacing in points between entries and TP levels

  • MartingaleMultiplier: Increase factor for next trade size

  • Trading Hours: Start and end hour for active trading

🧪 Backtest & Optimization Tips:

Backtest over a long period using tick data for more accurate modeling. Consider disabling hedging if running on highly volatile pairs unless specifically optimized for them.

💬 Support:

✔️ Ongoing updates & improvements
✔️ Fast response to all inquiries
✔️ Message me for setup help or strategy customization!

📥 Get Started Now!

Trade smarter with an EA that thinks ahead and adapts to market dynamics. Whether you're a grid trader, a hedging fan, or a systematic scalper — this EA is built for you.

🔽 Click ‘Buy’ to download now and take control of your trading.


