Note: Multi-pair trading systems EA are the reason why strategy tester trading results are not displayed.





🚀 Introducing SignalFxPro Currency Powe EA v2.00: The Smart, Adaptive Auto-Trader 🚀

Tired of manual trading and emotional decision-making? We are thrilled to launch the next generation of our powerful automated trading solution: the SignalFxPro Currency Power EA. This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who seek a disciplined, multi-strategy approach to the forex market, now enhanced with an intelligent Double Lot System for improved recovery and increased profit potential.

🎯 What is the Currency Powe EA?

The Currency Powe EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that operates 24/5, automatically scanning the market for high-probability trading opportunities across all currency pairs. It combines proven technical indicators with robust risk management to execute trades on your behalf, turning complex market analysis into simple, automated actions.

⚙️ Core Features & Technology

1. Multi-Indicator Fusion Strategy:

The EA doesn't rely on a single indicator. It makes informed decisions by synthesising signals from multiple, renowned technical tools:

*RSI & Stochastic: To identify overbought and oversold conditions.

ADX & Moving Average: To confirm trend strength and direction.

ATR & Volume Filters: To gauge market volatility and activity, ensuring it only trades in optimal conditions.

Spread & Pivot Filters: To avoid low-liquidity periods and unfavourable trading costs.

2. Intelligent Double Lot System (NEW):

This is our groundbreaking risk-management feature designed to capitalise on market movements.

How it Works: After a trade hits its Stop Loss, the EA intelligently applies a double lot size on the next trade for the same symbol and direction.

Smart Reset: After a profitable trade, the system automatically resets to the base lot size, locking in gains and protecting your capital.

Benefit: This systematic approach aims to recover from losses and amplify profits during winning streaks, all while maintaining strict control.

3. Precision Risk & Money Management:

Your capital protection is our priority.

Individual Trade Profit Target: Each trade is managed independently and closed once it reaches a predefined profit (e.g., $10), securing gains consistently.

Daily Profit Cap: Set a daily profit target. Once reached, the EA stops trading for the day, preventing overtrading and helping you lock in profits.

Hard Stop-Loss: A predefined Stop-Loss order protects every trade.

Max Drawdown Monitoring: A live dashboard tracks your current and maximum drawdown in real-time.

4. Professional Dashboard & Watermark:

Stay in complete control with a sleek, real-time dashboard that displays:

Active trades and daily profit/loss.

Trading status (Active/Paused).

Current lot system in use (Base or Double).

Live drawdown analysis.

Includes a discrete watermark with our branding and links.

✅ Why Choose SignalFxPro Currency Power EA?

Fully Automated: Trade 24/5 without emotions or manual intervention.

Diversified Portfolio: Trades on multiple symbols simultaneously, spreading risk.

Adaptive Recovery: The Double Lot system is designed to manage strings of losses effectively.

Strict Discipline: Adheres to your rules without deviation, eliminating greed and fear.

User-Friendly: Easy to set up with clear, customizable parameters for both novice and expert traders.

📊 Recommended Settings & Requirements

Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread is recommended for lower costs.

Minimum Deposit: $100 (with 1:500 leverage) or $500 (with 1:100 leverage) is recommended for safe margin usage, especially with the Double Lot feature.

Timeframe: H1 (The EA is timeframe-independent as it uses its own internal timeframes for analysis).

Pairs: All Major and Minor Forex Pairs.

🔗 Get Started Today!

Join the community of successful automated traders.

Download, Set, and Let the EA Work For You!

Website: [https://signalfxpro.online

Telegram : [https://t.me/SignalFxProEA