The SignalFXPro Breakout EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe breakout trading system designed to capture strong market movements after consolidation. It includes ATR-based filters, multi-timeframe entry logic, dynamic money management with martingale recovery, and built-in trading restrictions (day filters, max trades, spread checks, etc.).

It is suitable for traders who want a robust breakout strategy with flexible settings for different symbols and timeframes.

Core Features

🔹 Breakout Logic

Detects high/low breakout levels from a user-defined number of past bars ( LookBackBars ).

Supports ATR-based thresholds to confirm breakout strength.

Optionally requires Close confirmation (close above/below breakout level) or raw High/Low cross .

Adjustable minimum pip distance to filter weak breakouts.

🔹 Multi-Timeframe Entries

Can trade up to 3 different timeframes simultaneously ( TF1 , TF2 , TF3 ).

Each timeframe has its own TP/SL rules : Fixed pip-based take profit & stop loss. Or ATR-multiplied TP for volatility-adjusted exits.



🔹 Risk & Money Management

Base Lot Control with optional Martingale Recovery : Consecutive losses tracked per symbol using global variables. Lot size increases by multiplier (e.g., ×2) until capped by MaxLot . Maximum consecutive martingale steps limited ( MaxConsecutiveLosses ).

Daily Risk Control – can stop trading if daily drawdown exceeds a set % of balance.

🔹 Trade Management

Limits maximum open trades per symbol .

Unique magic numbers per symbol & timeframe ensure safe tracking.

Optional hedging capability ( AllowHedging ).

Includes profit/loss tracking and resets martingale after wins.

Filters & Safety

Day filters : enable/disable trading on Monday and Friday.

Spread protection : automatically skips trades during abnormal spreads.

News filter (placeholder): coded structure exists, but live news blocking is disabled for portability (can be re-enabled with WebRequest setup).

User Interface & Visuals

Displays a watermark label with branding (SignalFXPro Team & Telegram channel).

Uses clear console messages for debugging/trade tracking.

Technical Highlights

Pip calculation adjusts automatically for 3/5-digit brokers.

Orders use OrderSend with slippage control.

Unique symbol hash ensures non-conflicting magic numbers.

Consecutive loss counter stored globally, persists across restarts.

Smart TP/SL computation supports both pip-based and ATR-based exits.

✅ Summary

The SignalFXPro Breakout EA is a scalable breakout system that: