SignalFXPro Breakout EA

The SignalFXPro Breakout EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe breakout trading system designed to capture strong market movements after consolidation. It includes ATR-based filters, multi-timeframe entry logic, dynamic money management with martingale recovery, and built-in trading restrictions (day filters, max trades, spread checks, etc.).

It is suitable for traders who want a robust breakout strategy with flexible settings for different symbols and timeframes.

Core Features

🔹 Breakout Logic

  • Detects high/low breakout levels from a user-defined number of past bars ( LookBackBars ).

  • Supports ATR-based thresholds to confirm breakout strength.

  • Optionally requires Close confirmation (close above/below breakout level) or raw High/Low cross.

  • Adjustable minimum pip distance to filter weak breakouts.

🔹 Multi-Timeframe Entries

  • Can trade up to 3 different timeframes simultaneously ( TF1 , TF2 , TF3 ).

  • Each timeframe has its own TP/SL rules:

    • Fixed pip-based take profit & stop loss.

    • Or ATR-multiplied TP for volatility-adjusted exits.

🔹 Risk & Money Management

  • Base Lot Control with optional Martingale Recovery:

    • Consecutive losses tracked per symbol using global variables.

    • Lot size increases by multiplier (e.g., ×2) until capped by MaxLot .

    • Maximum consecutive martingale steps limited ( MaxConsecutiveLosses ).

  • Daily Risk Control – can stop trading if daily drawdown exceeds a set % of balance.

🔹 Trade Management

  • Limits maximum open trades per symbol.

  • Unique magic numbers per symbol & timeframe ensure safe tracking.

  • Optional hedging capability ( AllowHedging ).

  • Includes profit/loss tracking and resets martingale after wins.

Filters & Safety

  • Day filters: enable/disable trading on Monday and Friday.

  • Spread protection: automatically skips trades during abnormal spreads.

  • News filter (placeholder): coded structure exists, but live news blocking is disabled for portability (can be re-enabled with WebRequest setup).

User Interface & Visuals

  • Displays a watermark label with branding (SignalFXPro Team & Telegram channel).

  • Uses clear console messages for debugging/trade tracking.

Technical Highlights

  • Pip calculation adjusts automatically for 3/5-digit brokers.

  • Orders use OrderSend with slippage control.

  • Unique symbol hash ensures non-conflicting magic numbers.

  • Consecutive loss counter stored globally, persists across restarts.

  • Smart TP/SL computation supports both pip-based and ATR-based exits.

✅ Summary

The SignalFXPro Breakout EA is a scalable breakout system that:

  • Detects consolidations and trades breakouts with multi-timeframe confirmation.

  • Offers strong risk & money management, including martingale recovery.

  • Provides day filters, spread protection, and optional news avoidance.

  • Is suitable for use on multiple pairs and timeframes, with independent tracking for each.


