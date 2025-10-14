SignalFxPro EA

Note: Multi-pair trading systems EA are the reason why strategy tester trading results are not displayed.

SignalFxPro EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Breakout Trading System


Forex SignalFxPro EA is a sophisticated automated trading system based on the proven SignalFxPro EA methodology. This advanced EA monitors multiple currency pairs simultaneously and executes breakout trades with precision. Featuring a comprehensive dashboard, one-click trading, and intelligent profit management, it's designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking consistent results in the forex market.

Key Features

 🚀 Advanced Breakout Detection
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Works on any timeframe with customizable settings
- Dynamic Breakout Levels: Automatically calculates support/resistance based on specified bar count
- Real-time Signal Monitoring: Tracks all major currency pairs simultaneously
- Early Breakout Detection: Identifies new breakout signals as they form

 💼 Smart Risk Management
- Configurable Stop Loss: Protects capital with adjustable pip-based stops
- Profit Target System: Automatically closes all trades when reaching specified profit targets
- Martingale System: Optional position averaging with customizable multipliers
- Auto Trade Closure: Closes opposite positions on new signals (configurable)

 📊 Professional Dashboard Interface
- Dual Dashboard System: Separate trading and signals panels
- Real-time Statistics: Live account equity, balance, profit/loss, and drawdown monitoring
- Trade Performance Analytics: Win rate, average win/loss, largest trades, and daily statistics
- One-Click Trading: Instant manual trading buttons for all pairs

⚡ Flexible Trading Modes
- Full Automation: Hands-free trading with automatic signal execution
- Semi-Auto Mode: Signal alerts with manual trade confirmation
- Manual Override: Complete control with one-click trading buttons
- Multi-Symbol Support: Trades all available forex pairs from market watch

 🔔 Comprehensive Alert System
- Visual & Sound Alerts: Customizable notifications for new signals
- Push Notifications: Mobile alerts when supported by platform
- Trade Confirmations: Real-time updates on trade execution and closures

Trading Strategy

SignalFxPro EA Methodology
The EA identifies key support and resistance levels based on the highest high and lowest low of the specified number of bars. When price breaks through these levels, it generates trading signals:

- BUY Signal: When current price breaks above the resistance level
- SELL Signal: When current price breaks below the support level

Money Management
- Fixed Lot Size: Consistent position sizing
- Martingale Option: Progressive lot sizing for recovery trading
- Profit Target Closure: Automatically banks profits at user-defined targets
- Cross-Symbol Management: Can manage trades across all symbols or per symbol

 Input Parameters

Trading Settings
- TimeFrame: Chart timeframe for breakout calculation
- BarCount: Number of bars for calculating breakout levels
- LotSize: Base trade volume
- StopLoss: Protection in pips
- TargetProfit: Profit target in dollars to close all trades

Risk Management
- UseMartingale: Enable/disable martingale system
- MartingaleMultiplier: Lot size multiplier for martingale
- CloseOnOpposite: Close trades on opposite signals

 User Interface
- EnableAlerts: Enable sound and visual alerts
- EnableOneClick: Enable one-click trading buttons
- DashboardX/Y`: Dashboard positioning coordinates

System Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Account: Any account type (Hedging allowed)
- Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended)
- Pairs: All major and minor forex pairs
- Timeframes: M5 and above (M15 recommended)

Benefits

 ✅ For Beginners
- Fully automated operation
- Easy-to-understand dashboard
- Built-in risk management
- No trading experience required

 ✅ For Advanced Traders
- Customizable parameters
- Manual override capability
- Advanced statistics and analytics
- Multi-currency portfolio management

 ✅ For Money Managers
- Scalable across multiple pairs
- Professional risk controls
- Comprehensive reporting
- Client-friendly interface

 Performance Notes
- Works best in trending market conditions
- Recommended for major currency pairs during active sessions
- Adjust bar count according to market volatility
- Monitor performance during high-impact news events

Support
Includes comprehensive documentation and email support. Regular updates ensure compatibility with latest MT4 platform versions.

---

 Forex EA, SignalFxPro EA, Automated Trading, Multi-Currency, Money Management, MT4 Expert Advisor, Trading Robot, Technical Analysis


