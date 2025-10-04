SignalFxPro Queen
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Md Mainul Islam
- Sürüm: 5.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
The SignalFxPro Queen is a professional-grade multi-system trading robot (MT4) designed for serious Forex traders who want powerful automation, institutional-grade logic, and flexible risk management.
It combines Bank-level trading strategies, popular technical indicators, multicurrency robot systems, pending orders, and advanced risk management tools — all in one comprehensive Expert Advisor.
🔑 Key Features
1. Multi-Strategy Engine
-
Bank Trading System – Trades in alignment with positions of major banks and institutions.
-
Indicator Trading System – Uses widely trusted indicators (MA crossover, RSI, etc.) to generate buy/sell signals.
-
Robot System (Multicurrency) – Can automatically trade on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD.
-
Additional System – Provides customizable trading directions (Buy, Sell, or Both) and supports recovery logic.
2. Order & Risk Management
-
Fixed lots or dynamic lot size calculation based on account balance and percentage risk.
-
Trailing Stop with customizable start, distance, and step parameters.
-
Break-Even Function to secure trades once profit is reached.
-
Hidden or visible Take Profit / Stop Loss (stealth mode against brokers).
-
Drawdown Protection – Automatically stops trading when maximum drawdown or profit limits are hit.
-
Recovery Mode with multiplier system to recover losses safely.
3. Pending & News Protection System
-
Supports pending orders with custom magic numbers and comments.
-
Optional block during high-impact news events, configurable by currency (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc.).
-
Allows holiday trading toggle and keyword-based filtering (e.g., NFP, FOMC, ECB).
4. Profit Target & Auto Closing
-
Daily profit target system – either in fixed currency or percentage of balance.
-
Automatic order closure at specific local times (e.g., before rollover).
-
Configurable stop-at-profit levels to lock in account-wide gains.
5. Trading Time Filters
-
Full 24-hour trading option or custom trading hours for each weekday.
-
Local time-based scheduling for flexibility and avoidance of illiquid sessions.
6. Smart Control Panel (On-Chart Dashboard)
-
Displays live account equity, balance, spread, system status, and active orders.
-
Visual indicators for active systems (Banks, Indicators, Robot, News Filter).
-
Real-time status updates: RUNNING / STOPPED / NEWS BLOCK / TIME BLOCK.
-
Order summary with total, buy, and sell breakdown.
🛡️ Safety & Reliability
-
Designed with maximum account safety in mind.
-
Protects against high spreads, news volatility, overtrading, and excessive drawdowns.
-
Recovery tools ensure sustainable performance while avoiding aggressive martingale.
⚙️ Technical Info
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
-
Version: 5.2
-
Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold) – works on others too
-
Risk Modes: Low, Medium, High
-
Panel: Fully interactive on-chart control panel
-
Magic Numbers: Separate for each system to avoid trade conflicts
🎯 Who is it for?
The SignalFxPro Queen EA is ideal for:
-
Traders who want multi-system automation (Banks + Indicators + Robot).
-
Users who require risk-controlled growth with adjustable strategies.
-
Those who trade multiple pairs and want real-time trade management.
-
Traders who value safety features like news filters, time filters, and equity protection.
✨ In short:
The SignalFxPro Queen EA is not just a simple trading robot – it’s a full trading ecosystem, offering power, flexibility, and protection for both beginners and advanced Forex traders.
