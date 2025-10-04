SignalFxPro Queen

The SignalFxPro Queen is a professional-grade multi-system trading robot (MT4) designed for serious Forex traders who want powerful automation, institutional-grade logic, and flexible risk management.

It combines Bank-level trading strategies, popular technical indicators, multicurrency robot systems, pending orders, and advanced risk management tools — all in one comprehensive Expert Advisor.

🔑 Key Features


1. Multi-Strategy Engine

  • Bank Trading System – Trades in alignment with positions of major banks and institutions.

  • Indicator Trading System – Uses widely trusted indicators (MA crossover, RSI, etc.) to generate buy/sell signals.

  • Robot System (Multicurrency) – Can automatically trade on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD.

  • Additional System – Provides customizable trading directions (Buy, Sell, or Both) and supports recovery logic.

2. Order & Risk Management

  • Fixed lots or dynamic lot size calculation based on account balance and percentage risk.

  • Trailing Stop with customizable start, distance, and step parameters.

  • Break-Even Function to secure trades once profit is reached.

  • Hidden or visible Take Profit / Stop Loss (stealth mode against brokers).

  • Drawdown Protection – Automatically stops trading when maximum drawdown or profit limits are hit.

  • Recovery Mode with multiplier system to recover losses safely.

3. Pending & News Protection System

  • Supports pending orders with custom magic numbers and comments.

  • Optional block during high-impact news events, configurable by currency (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc.).

  • Allows holiday trading toggle and keyword-based filtering (e.g., NFP, FOMC, ECB).

4. Profit Target & Auto Closing

  • Daily profit target system – either in fixed currency or percentage of balance.

  • Automatic order closure at specific local times (e.g., before rollover).

  • Configurable stop-at-profit levels to lock in account-wide gains.

5. Trading Time Filters

  • Full 24-hour trading option or custom trading hours for each weekday.

  • Local time-based scheduling for flexibility and avoidance of illiquid sessions.

6. Smart Control Panel (On-Chart Dashboard)

  • Displays live account equity, balance, spread, system status, and active orders.

  • Visual indicators for active systems (Banks, Indicators, Robot, News Filter).

  • Real-time status updates: RUNNING / STOPPED / NEWS BLOCK / TIME BLOCK.

  • Order summary with total, buy, and sell breakdown.

🛡️ Safety & Reliability

  • Designed with maximum account safety in mind.

  • Protects against high spreads, news volatility, overtrading, and excessive drawdowns.

  • Recovery tools ensure sustainable performance while avoiding aggressive martingale.

⚙️ Technical Info

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

  • Version: 5.2

  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold) – works on others too

  • Risk Modes: Low, Medium, High

  • Panel: Fully interactive on-chart control panel

  • Magic Numbers: Separate for each system to avoid trade conflicts

🎯 Who is it for?

The SignalFxPro Queen EA is ideal for:

  • Traders who want multi-system automation (Banks + Indicators + Robot).

  • Users who require risk-controlled growth with adjustable strategies.

  • Those who trade multiple pairs and want real-time trade management.

  • Traders who value safety features like news filters, time filters, and equity protection.

✨ In short:
The SignalFxPro Queen EA is not just a simple trading robot – it’s a full trading ecosystem, offering power, flexibility, and protection for both beginners and advanced Forex traders.


