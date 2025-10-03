SignalFxPro AI EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Md Mainul Islam
- Sürüm: 2.23
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
All-pairs scanner with multi-timeframe voting, ATR-aware risk, flexible SL/TP engines, and auto money management.
Designed for robust, low-noise entries and hands-off execution across your Market Watch.
What it does
The EA scans your chosen symbols (or every pair in Market Watch) and evaluates up to three timeframes simultaneously (e.g., M15/H1/H4). A weighted voting model blends classic signals—MA trend, RSI momentum, MACD histogram, Stochastic cross, Bollinger location, ADX strength, and CCI extremes—into a single score. When the score meets your thresholds, the EA opens a buy/sell with timeframe-aware SL/TP and ATR-based trailing. Position size is calculated via fixed lot or percent-risk based on stop distance.
How it trades (logic flow)
-
Scan symbols → Skip pairs with spread above your limit.
-
Score TFs → Compute indicator votes on TF1/TF2/TF3 and apply your weights.
-
Signal gate → If score ≥ Buy threshold ⇒ Buy; ≤ Sell threshold ⇒ Sell (with one-trade-per-bar guard).
-
Risk & orders → Size lots (fixed or % risk), set SL/TP per your StopLoss/TakeProfit Mode, then place the trade.
-
Trade management → ATR trailing advances the stop as profit grows; a light dashboard shows symbols, order count, floating P/L, and risk mode.
Key features
-
All-pairs scanner: Works from any single chart; scans up to your MaxSymbols.
-
Multi-TF voting: Three configurable timeframes with per-TF weights.
-
Flexible SL/TP systems:
-
SL Modes: ATR, Fixed Pips, Percent-of-Price, Swing High/Low.
-
TP Modes: ATR, Fixed Pips, Percent-of-Price, R-Multiple (TP = SL×R), Swing target.
-
-
Auto money management: Fixed lots or Risk % sized from stop distance.
-
ATR trailing stop: Starts after profit ≥ TrailStart_ATR × ATR, steps by TrailStep_ATR × ATR.
-
Execution safety: Max spread filter, slippage control, per-side position limits, one-trade-per-bar.
Requirements
-
MT4, hedging-enabled account recommended.
-
Proper symbol suffix handling via Market Watch (the EA reads symbols directly).
