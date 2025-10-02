SignalFxPro Gold
- Experts
- Md Mainul Islam
- Versione: 1.11
- Attivazioni: 20
SignalFxPro Gold Bear EA is a price-action–driven Expert Advisor for MT4 that trades gold (and other symbols) using engulfing-pattern confirmation plus a breakout trigger. It’s built for brokers with 4/5-digit pricing and includes ECN-safe order handling (send first, then set SL/TP if required), a controlled martingale step-up for loss recovery
How it Works
-
The EA scans the chart and detects bullish/bearish engulfing at candle index 2.
-
When the current price breaks the pattern’s high/low, it places a Buy/Sell in the direction of the breakout.
-
SL/TP are set from user-defined pips, auto-converted for 4/5 digits and clamped to the broker’s StopLevel/FreezeLevel.
-
After a losing close, the martingale step increases lot size on the next trade (capped by MaxMartingaleStep and MaxLot ). A winning or breakeven close resets the step to zero.
Key Features
-
Price-Action Logic: Engulfing pattern + immediate breakout confirmation.
-
ECN-Safe Execution: Places orders without SL/TP when needed, then modifies to set stops.
-
Auto Pip Handling: Correct pip math for 4/5-digit symbols.
-
Distance Compliance: Auto-adjusts SL/TP to meet broker stop distances.
-
Martingale Control: Step-based lot escalation with hard caps.
-
One-Order Mode: Optional single active trade per symbol/magic.
-
Trading Calendar: Enable/disable per weekday.
-
Clear Logging: Human-readable error mapping for fast troubleshooting.
Inputs (Quick Reference)
-
InitLots – starting lot size.
-
TP_Pips , SL_Pips – take-profit and stop-loss in pips.
-
Slippage – max slippage in points.
-
MagicNumber – unique ID for trade tracking.
-
MaxMartingaleStep , MaxLot – safety caps for position sizing.
-
TradeOnMonday … TradeOnFriday – weekday filters.
-
OnlyOneTradeAtTime – allow a single open trade.
-
EAComment – order comment tag.
Best Practices
-
Symbol/TF: Designed with XAUUSD in mind; works on other symbols too. Test H1/H4 to start.
-
Broker Specs: Check Market Watch → Specification for StopLevel; raise SL_Pips / TP_Pips if your symbol requires larger distances (gold often does).
-
Risk: Martingale increases exposure—use conservative InitLots , small MaxMartingaleStep , and a firm MaxLot
What Makes it Different
-
Minimalist, explainable strategy rooted in clean price action rather than opaque indicator stacks.
-
Built-in risk guardrails (caps + weekday control + one-order mode).