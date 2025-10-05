Edition: v1.10

Author: SignalFxPro / Md Mainul Islam

SignalFxPro Super EA is a robust, broker-aware grid engine that combines multi-indicator voting, ATR-adaptive spacing, basket take-profit with trailing, and strong risk guards (spread, session/news buffer, volatility filter, margin-aware lot autoscaling). It’s designed for traders who want a disciplined, defensible grid approach that can adapt to trend or mean-reversion conditions—without blowing up on a margin spike.

Why traders choose it

Smart multi-indicator voting (RSI, CCI, MACD, ADX, ATR-trend, Stochastic, Bollinger, Volume) decides when to engage and which side to bias.

ATR-adaptive grid : step size stretches during volatility and tightens during calm markets; optional “against-trend” step multiplier.

Margin-aware execution : automatic lot down-scaling & retries before giving up.

Basket TP + Trailing : close the entire basket at a fixed currency target, pips target, or % of ATR , with dynamic trailing of floating profit.

Safety first : spread gate, time/day/session filters, simple news buffer around H1 boundaries (no web requests needed), high-volatility guard using returns Z-score.

POC/VWAP proximity (optional): limit first entries to value areas via a rolling VWAP approximation.

Hands-on control : on-chart info panel + Pause/Resume button.

Plug-and-play: immediate first entry option for quick Strategy Tester validation (avoid “no trading operations” at the start).

How it trades (in short)

On every cycle, the EA computes Buy vs Sell vote from the indicator suite. If a side meets the minimum score and gap vs the other side, the EA opens/extends a grid on that side. Grid step is a blend of min pips + ATR (and larger against the prevailing trend if you wish). Lots start from a balance-centered base (or a fixed lot) and grow with a gentle multiplier for the first few levels; after that, an “against trend” multiplier can accelerate recovery. Basket TP closes all positions when the currency/pip/ATR target is reached; optional trailing lock protects peak basket profit. Risk guards (spread, session/day, news buffer, high vol) can temporarily stop new entries.

Recommended symbols & timeframes

Majors : EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD — H1 baseline.

Crosses with moderate spreads also work; adjust InpMaxSpreadPips and grid step accordingly.

Backtests: enable InpImmediateFirstEntry=true for faster validation.

Tip: Grid strategies benefit from diversified symbols and stable VPS connectivity.

Key Inputs (grouped)

Trading Direction & Entry Cadence

InpAllowDirection : Both / Buys only / Sells only

InpEntryCycleHours : Cooldown between new entries

InpImmediateFirstEntry : True to allow immediate first trade on attach

Voting Engine

Switches for RSI, CCI, MACD, ADX, ATR trend, Stochastic, Bollinger, Volume

InpMinVoteToOpen , InpMinBuySellGap : Control how strong the signal must be

Lots & Grid

InpLotStrategy : Balance-centered or Fixed

InpMinBalancePer001 : Balance per 0.01 (for balance-centered)

InpAutoScaleLots , InpMaxSendRetries , InpMinFreeMarginLeft : margin-aware control

InpMinGridDistancePips , InpStepMode (Simple/ATR/Complex), InpATRStepMult , InpAgainstTrendStepK

InpFirstFewMult , InpGentleCount , InpMinTradesForGrid

Profit & Protection

InpTPMode : Account currency / Pips / %ATR (with InpTP_ATR_Percent )

InpEnableTrailOnGrid , InpTrailActivatePctOfTP , InpTrailDistancePctOfTP

InpEnableGlobalSL , InpGlobalSL_Account (basket-level stop)

Filters

Spread gate : InpMaxSpreadPips

News buffer (no web requests): InpNoTradeMinutesBefore/After around each H1 mark

Session/Days : enable/disable specific days or session window

Volatility guard: InpEnableHiVolFilter , InpHiVolDeviation

Visuals

Info panel, font/position

On-chart Pause/Resume button

Starter presets (baseline)

H1 Balanced Grid (EURUSD, NZDUSD): InpLotStrategy=BalanceCentered , InpMinBalancePer001=500 InpStepMode=StepComplex , InpMinGridDistancePips=75 , InpATRStepMult=1.5 , InpAgainstTrendStepK=2.0 InpTPMode=TP_AtrPct , InpTP_ATR_Percent=25 , Trailing ON (75/62.5) InpImmediateFirstEntry=true , InpEntryCycleHours=2 for forward; =1 for tester InpEnableHiVolFilter=true , InpMaxSpreadPips=20



Adjust for your broker’s spreads and symbol volatility.

Money management & risk

Minimum balance : from $500 per 0.01 lot guideline (default), but the margin-aware logic can downscale automatically if needed.

Leverage & margin : the EA will reduce the lot in steps (respecting broker LOTSTEP ) when Free Margin is insufficient, and will stop before violating MODE_MINLOT .

Grid EAs can accumulate exposure in trends; use the volatility guard, session filters, and a realistic InpAgainstTrendStepK .

Backtesting tips

Enable InpImmediateFirstEntry=true to see early trades and avoid the initial cooldown wait.

If you see “no trading operations,” temporarily disable guards: InpEnableNewsFilter=false , InpEnableHiVolFilter=false , or reduce InpEntryCycleHours .

To replicate live conditions, use realistic spreads and Every tick based on real ticks modeling where possible.

What’s new in v1.10

Fixed: OrderSend error 134 via auto down-scaling lots + retries with broker step rounding.

Improved: Valid MT4 timeframe handling; removed non-MT4 TF aliases.

Quality of life: Immediate-first-entry option; clearer logs in Tester; safer defaults.

FAQ

Q: Will it over-trade in news?

A: The EA uses a simple time buffer around each H1 boundary to avoid fresh spikes. It does not fetch calendars, so no WebRequest setup is required.

Q: Can I run multiple symbols?

A: Yes. Use unique magic numbers per chart (the default is symbol-scoped already). Diversifying symbols helps smooth the equity curve.

Q: Fixed lot vs balance-centered?

A: Fixed lot is straightforward. Balance-centered scales 0.01 per InpMinBalancePer001 (default 500). Both paths still pass through the margin-aware safety.

Q: Does it martingale?

A: The grid can increase lot size after early gentle steps via InpGridMultAgainst . Set it to 1.0 if you prefer constant lots.

Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Account: Any (hedging supported by design; FIFO-safe use is your responsibility)

VPS: Recommended for 24/5 continuity

Symbols: Forex majors/crosses with competitive spreads





