Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading

This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs.

Here you can see more details about our EA.



Entry Logic:

Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy

Exit Logic:

Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit.

Also we have trailing stop function, Break Even function as well.

Money Management Logic:

We have used several effective money management logic here.

We use at least 1:2 Risk Reward ratio. Lot size multiplier for a loss trade. We have lot size multiplier. We have break even and trailing stop system. So you can lock your profit in a running trade. Max loss can be set per day. so you can protect your equity.