GoldenCrossEA

Golden Cross EA – Intelligent Trend Trading with Pullback Precision

Step into the world of smart trading with Golden Cross EA, a powerful, feature-rich Expert Advisor designed to identify golden opportunities using the classic and time-tested 2 Moving Average Golden Cross strategy. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, this EA brings a professional edge to your automated trading experience by combining smart logic, dynamic visuals, and total customization.


  • First test in a Demo please. I hope you will not be disappointed!

Core Strategy – Golden Cross with Pullback Power

At the heart of this EA is the Golden Cross principle: when a fast moving average crosses above a slow moving average, it signals potential bullish momentum (Buy), and vice versa for bearish momentum (Sell). But Golden Cross EA doesn’t stop there.

With an optional Pullback Filter, it intelligently waits for price to return to the moving averages, increasing the probability of catching strong trend continuations while avoiding premature entries.

Smart Dashboard – Control at a Glance

Golden Cross EA comes with an integrated Smart Dashboard to monitor live trade activity, trading signals, and session performance. This visual interface makes it easy to keep track of your EA’s actions, profitability, and market conditions, all without needing to dig through the terminal logs.

 Full Feature Customization – All in Your Hands

From strategy behavior to trade management, every feature of Golden Cross EA is fully customizable through user inputs:

  • MA1 & MA2 Periods and Types

  • Pullback Zone Settings (optional)

  • Time Range Filter (define when the EA is allowed to trade)

  • Higher Timeframe Confirmation

  • Trade Magic Number

  • Maximum Simultaneous Trades

Each setting is intuitively labeled to help you fine-tune the EA without confusion, giving you complete control over how trades are executed and managed.

Signal-Responsive Trading – Trade Like a Pro

One of the most powerful features of Golden Cross EA is the "Close Trades on Signal Change" mechanism. When the market reverses and a new signal is detected, the EA can automatically close existing positions and prepare for the next trend. No more lagging behind market shifts — this EA adapts in real time.

You can even view the current signal as a comment on the chart, so you always know where the market stands.

 Precision Risk & Profit Management

  • Profit Target – Set your take profit goals and let the EA do the work.

  • Trailing Stop – Lock in gains as the market moves in your favor.

  • Invisible SL/TP – Keep your stop loss and take profit hidden from brokers for stealth trading.

  • Lot Size Control – Fixed lot or calculated by risk percentage (manual setup).

 Trade Time Filtering – Smarter Timing, Safer Results

Trade only during optimal hours using the Time Range Filter. Whether you're targeting the London-New York overlap or avoiding late-market volatility, this feature gives you full control over trading sessions.

Add to that the Higher Timeframe Confirmation option, which ensures the lower timeframe signals align with broader trend direction — reducing false signals and improving accuracy.

Key Features at a Glance

  •  2 Moving Average Golden Cross Strategy

  • Pullback Entry Filter (optional)

  •  Signal Comments on Chart

  •  Trade Dashboard Display

  •  Time Range Control

  •  Trailing Stop and Take Profit

  •  Invisible SL & TP

  •  Higher Timeframe Trend Filter

  •  Auto-Close on Signal Change

  •  Clean and Lightweight Code

  •  Fully Input Customizable

 Who Is It For?

Golden Cross EA is ideal for:

  • Traders looking for a reliable MA crossover system

  • Those who prefer controlled, trend-based trading

  • Scalpers and swing traders using M5–H1 timeframes

  • Users who value a visual interface and flexible settings

  • Traders seeking a balance between automation and customization

 Whether you're trading forex, gold, crypto, or indices — Golden Cross EA delivers consistent logic, precision execution, and an edge in both ranging and trending markets.

Start your smart trading journey today with Golden Cross EA – and let the golden logic work for you.

If you have any other questions, let me know please. Thanks.


