Prime Trader
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Abderrahmane Benali
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 23 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor
PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals.
It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time.
* Introductory Offer: the current price is only 79 USD
After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to 139 USD, and gradually up to 199 USD with upcoming versions.
- Get it now at the discounted price and be among the early adopters.
- All future updates are free for life.
Key Features:
-
Hybrid Strategy based on:
-
Moving Average (SMA) to identify market direction.
-
Accelerator Oscillator (AC) to confirm momentum.
-
Bollinger Bands for exit signals and risk control.
-
-
Professional Info Panel displaying:
-
Balance, Margin, Equity, Open Profit, Daily Profit, Account Number, Magic Number.
-
-
Smart Trade Management:
-
Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).
-
Retry system for order execution to avoid missed trades.
-
Auto-close positions at session end or Friday close.
-
-
Flexible Settings suitable for all traders (indicators can be adjusted).
-
Very lightweight and runs smoothly without consuming high resources.
Settings:
-
Lot size .
-
Stop Loss and Take Profit (fully adjustable).
-
Indicator settings (MA, AC, Bollinger Bands).
-
Panel appearance customization (text and background colors).
Recommended Pairs & Timeframes:
-
Works on XAUUSD.
-
Recommended timeframes: M15.
-
Min Deposit : 300$.
Important Notes:
-
Best results with brokers offering fast execution and low spreads.
-
No restrictions on account types (Standard, ECN, Cent).
PrimeTrader EA is designed to combine simplicity with professionalism, giving you a powerful tool for disciplined and automated trading.
Start using it today and let the EA manage your trades intelligently!