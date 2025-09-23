Prime Trader

PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor

PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals.

It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time.

* Introductory Offer: the current price is only 79 USD

After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to 139 USD, and gradually up to 199 USD with upcoming versions. - Get it now at the discounted price and be among the early adopters.

- All future updates are free for life.

Key Features:

Hybrid Strategy based on: Moving Average (SMA) to identify market direction. Accelerator Oscillator (AC) to confirm momentum. Bollinger Bands for exit signals and risk control.

Professional Info Panel displaying: Balance, Margin, Equity, Open Profit, Daily Profit, Account Number, Magic Number.

Smart Trade Management : Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP). Retry system for order execution to avoid missed trades. Auto-close positions at session end or Friday close.

Flexible Settings suitable for all traders (indicators can be adjusted).

Very lightweight and runs smoothly without consuming high resources.

Settings:

Lot size .

Stop Loss and Take Profit (fully adjustable).

Indicator settings (MA, AC, Bollinger Bands).

Panel appearance customization (text and background colors).

Recommended Pairs & Timeframes:

Works on XAUUSD .

Recommended timeframes: M15 .



Min Deposit : 300$ .

Important Notes:

Best results with brokers offering fast execution and low spreads .

No restrictions on account types (Standard, ECN, Cent).

PrimeTrader EA is designed to combine simplicity with professionalism, giving you a powerful tool for disciplined and automated trading.

Start using it today and let the EA manage your trades intelligently!







