Trade Vision Panel
- Göstergeler
- Abderrahmane Benali
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Overview:
Trade Vision Panel is a professional, lightweight dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time trading information directly on your chart.
It combines essential trading statistics, open-position details, and a built-in news filter — all without executing or managing any trades.
Key Features:
- Displays open positions with symbol, lot size, profit, SL/TP.
- Shows performance over 1 day / 7 days / 30 days — including profit, trade count, and profit factor.
- Built-in economic news filter (by keyword, currency, and priority).
- Customizable appearance – background color, font color, and section visibility.
- Lightweight design – zero CPU load and no trading operations.
- Compatible with all brokers and all timeframes.
News Filter Highlights:
-
Filter news by impact (High / Medium / All).
-
Select which currencies to include (e.g., USD, GBP, EUR, JPY).
-
Define keyword filters (e.g., NFP, GDP, PMI).
-
Displays the upcoming events for the next X days (customizable).
Panel Appearance:
-
Background and text colors are fully adjustable.
-
Automatically resizes based on content.
-
Optimized for both light and dark chart themes.
Important:
-
This indicator does not open, close, or modify trades.
-
It is designed as an informational tool only.
-
Works perfectly with other Expert Advisors or indicators.
Recommended Use:
Ideal for traders who want to monitor account performance and stay informed about major news events without leaving the chart.