Overview:

Trade Vision Panel is a professional, lightweight dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time trading information directly on your chart.

It combines essential trading statistics, open-position details, and a built-in news filter — all without executing or managing any trades.

Key Features:

- Displays open positions with symbol, lot size, profit, SL/TP.

- Shows performance over 1 day / 7 days / 30 days — including profit, trade count, and profit factor.

- Built-in economic news filter (by keyword, currency, and priority).

- Customizable appearance – background color, font color, and section visibility.

- Lightweight design – zero CPU load and no trading operations.

- Compatible with all brokers and all timeframes.

News Filter Highlights:

Filter news by impact (High / Medium / All).

Select which currencies to include (e.g., USD, GBP, EUR, JPY).

Define keyword filters (e.g., NFP, GDP, PMI).

Displays the upcoming events for the next X days (customizable).

Panel Appearance:

Background and text colors are fully adjustable.

Automatically resizes based on content.

Optimized for both light and dark chart themes.

Important:

This indicator does not open, close, or modify trades .

It is designed as an informational tool only .

Works perfectly with other Expert Advisors or indicators.

Recommended Use:

Ideal for traders who want to monitor account performance and stay informed about major news events without leaving the chart.