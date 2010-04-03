CrossMaster PRO
- Göstergeler
- Abderrahmane Benali
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Powerful Alerts at Every Moving Average Crossover!
Overview:
CrossMaster PRO is a professional indicator designed to detect and notify you of precise crossover points between two customizable moving averages. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor — this tool will give you the clarity and timing you need to enter and exit the market with confidence.
Features:
-
Detects both bullish and bearish MA crossovers in real-time
-
Sends push notifications, pop-up alerts, and screen messages
-
Works with SMA, EMA, SMMA, and LWMA – fully configurable
-
Supports any timeframe and symbol
-
Clean visual lines on chart: Blue for Short MA, Red for Long MA
-
Simple and intuitive settings
Input Parameters:
-
Short & Long MA periods
-
MA type selection (SMA, EMA, etc.)
-
Applied price (close, open, high, etc.)
-
Enable/disable alerts and push notifications
Alerts Example:
-
" BUY Signal: EMA(13) = 1.1123 < SMA(21) = 1.1156"
-
" SELL Signal: EMA(13) = 1.1170 > SMA(21) = 1.1140"
-
Note : To activate notifications, please enable notifications from the platform.
Why Choose This Indicator?
Because it’s not just about seeing crossovers – it’s about acting on them instantly.
Let your chart speak to you clearly, with smart alerts that make decision-making faster and easier.
How to Use:
-
Attach the indicator to your chart
-
Configure your preferred MA types and periods
-
Enable alerts (optional)
-
Let CrossMaster PRO handle the rest!
Need help or custom features?
Contact me – I’ll be happy to assist you!