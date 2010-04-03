CrossMaster PRO

 Powerful Alerts at Every Moving Average Crossover!

Overview:

CrossMaster PRO is a professional indicator designed to detect and notify you of precise crossover points between two customizable moving averages. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor — this tool will give you the clarity and timing you need to enter and exit the market with confidence.

Features:

  •  Detects both bullish and bearish MA crossovers in real-time

  •  Sends push notifications, pop-up alerts, and screen messages

  •  Works with SMA, EMA, SMMA, and LWMA – fully configurable

  •  Supports any timeframe and symbol

  •  Clean visual lines on chart: Blue for Short MA, Red for Long MA

  •  Simple and intuitive settings

Input Parameters:

  • Short & Long MA periods

  • MA type selection (SMA, EMA, etc.)

  • Applied price (close, open, high, etc.)

  • Enable/disable alerts and push notifications

Alerts Example:

  • " BUY Signal: EMA(13) = 1.1123 < SMA(21) = 1.1156"

  • " SELL Signal: EMA(13) = 1.1170 > SMA(21) = 1.1140"

  • Note : To activate notifications, please enable notifications from the platform.

Why Choose This Indicator?

Because it’s not just about seeing crossovers – it’s about acting on them instantly.
Let your chart speak to you clearly, with smart alerts that make decision-making faster and easier.

How to Use:

  1. Attach the indicator to your chart

  2. Configure your preferred MA types and periods

  3. Enable alerts (optional)

  4. Let CrossMaster PRO handle the rest!

Need help or custom features?
Contact me – I’ll be happy to assist you!


