GEN Hydra EA

5

GEN Hydra EA

Developer: Gede Egi

Overview

GEN Hydra EA is a fully-automated Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its core logic is based on a multi-indicator confirmation system. The EA utilizes a pool of over 30 standard technical indicators available in MT5.

It operates on a "voting" principle, where each active indicator provides a bullish or bearish signal. A trade is initiated only when the number of concurrent signals reaches a user-defined threshold. This method is designed to filter market conditions by requiring confirmation from multiple analytical sources before executing a trade.

Features

  • Multi-Indicator Engine: Employs a collection of standard indicators, including Moving Averages, MACD, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku, and others for signal generation.
  • Threshold-Based Entry: Opens trades based on a configurable number of confirming indicator signals (e.g., requires 10 bullish indicators to open a buy trade).
  • Signal-Based Exit Logic: Positions can be closed automatically when a specified number of indicators signal in the opposite direction of the open trade.
  • Money Management: Includes options for fixed lot sizing or automatic lot calculation based on a percentage of account equity. A maximum lot size can be set for risk control.
  • Position Management Tools: Equipped with Stop Loss, Take Profit, and a Trailing Stop function to manage open positions.
  • On-Chart Information Panel: Displays a dashboard with real-time data, such as the current count of bullish vs. bearish signals and active trade status.
  • Customizable Indicator Selection: Users can enable or disable each of the 30+ indicators individually to build a custom logic set.

Input Parameters

The EA's behavior is controlled by a comprehensive set of input parameters, grouped for clarity. As per MQL5 Market rules, all parameter names and descriptions are in English.

Trade Entry & Exit Logic

  • BuyIndicatorsThreshold: The minimum number of bullish signals required to open a BUY trade.
  • SellIndicatorsThreshold: The minimum number of bearish signals required to open a SELL trade.
  • CloseIndicatorsThreshold: The number of opposite signals needed to close an existing trade.

Money Management & Risk

  • UseAutoLot: Set to 'true' to enable automatic lot sizing based on risk.
  • RiskPercentage: The risk percentage of the account balance used to calculate the lot size if UseAutoLot is true.
  • LotSize: The fixed lot size to use if UseAutoLot is false.
  • MaxAllowedLot: The maximum permissible lot size for any single trade.
  • StopLossPoints: The Stop Loss distance in points.
  • TakeProfitPoints: The Take Profit distance in points.

Position Management

  • TrailingTriggerPips: The number of pips in profit at which the trailing stop is activated.
  • TrailingDistancePips: The distance in pips the trailing stop will maintain from the current price.

Indicator Configuration

  • Use_[IndicatorName]: A series of true/false toggles to enable or disable each specific indicator in the EA's logic (e.g., Use_MA, Use_RSI, etc.).

Recommended Usage

  • This EA is a tool that requires proper configuration and testing.
  • Performance can vary significantly between different financial instruments and timeframes.
  • It is recommended to perform testing and optimization in the Strategy Tester to find settings that are suitable for a specific instrument.
  • Always begin testing on a demo account before considering use on a live account.

Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves a high level of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool and does not guarantee profits. The user is fully responsible for their trading decisions and any outcomes. Use proper risk management at all times.

İncelemeler 2
zko
87
zko 2025.08.27 08:39 
 

It's an excellent EA, and I like it very much.

Ricky Zoltan Beznec
588
Ricky Zoltan Beznec 2025.08.20 03:11 
 

excellent ea . 1 fault is stop loss and profit dont work. trailing stop does. closing by indicators only seems to work great idea about choosing sum of indicators.!

İncelemeye yanıt