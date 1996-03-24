Darwas box long short HHT

Darvas Box Long/Short EA - Version 3.2

Overview
The Darvas Box Long/Short EA is a robust, automated trading robot built for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), inspired by Nicolas Darvas' legendary breakout strategy from the 1950s. It scans for momentum-driven breakouts (long) and breakdowns (short) using dynamic "boxes" formed from recent price highs and lows, enhanced with an ATR-based buffer for volatility filtering. This EA is fully universal—compatible with any currency pair (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD) and any timeframe (M1 to Daily)—with no hardcoded restrictions. Simply attach it to a chart, and it adapts automatically.

With built-in risk management, position limits, and visual charting, it's ideal for traders seeking a hands-free, trend-following system that balances opportunity with capital protection. It executes trades 24/7, focusing on high-probability setups while logging results to CSV for easy analysis.

Key Advantages and Features

  • Universal Adaptability: Seamlessly works across all symbols and timeframes without modifications—perfect for diversified portfolios or scalping to swing trading.

  • Long and Short Trades: Captures upside momentum with buys on upper box breakouts and downside with sells on lower breakdowns, enabling balanced exposure in any market direction.

  • ATR-Enhanced Entries: Adds a flexible buffer (ATR value × multiplier) to box edges, filtering out noise and adjusting to volatility for more reliable signals.

  • 1:2 Risk-Reward Ratio: Automatically sets take-profit at twice the stop-loss distance, promoting positive expectancy where winners can outweigh losers.

  • Smart Risk Management: Dynamically calculates lot sizes to risk only a user-defined percentage of account balance per trade, protecting against large drawdowns.

  • Position Control: Enforces a strict one-position limit (long or short) to prevent over-trading and compounded risk.

  • Visual Feedback: Draws the active Darvas Box on your chart in real-time for transparent monitoring of trade zones.

  • CSV Trade Logging: Exports detailed trade history (ticket, type, lots, times, profit) to a CSV file upon EA removal, for post-analysis in tools like Excel.

  • Efficient and Reliable: Low CPU usage, no martingale or grid risks—pure breakout logic with predefined rules for consistent performance.

Input Parameters

  • InpDarvasLookback (int): Number of bars to analyze for forming the Darvas Box (high/low range). Default: 50. Higher values suit longer-term trends; lower for shorter setups.

  • InpDarvasFlexATR (double): Multiplier applied to ATR for the breakout/breakdown buffer zone. Default: 0.25. Increase for stricter entries in volatile markets.

  • InpATRPeriod (int): Number of bars for ATR volatility calculation. Default: 14. Standard value for reliable market noise measurement.

  • InpRiskPercent (double): Percentage of account balance risked per trade (based on stop-loss distance). Default: 1.0. Keep low (0.5-2%) for conservative trading.

  • InpMagicNumber (ulong): Unique identifier for the EA's trades, allowing multiple instances without interference. Default: 778899.

Installation and Usage Instructions

  1. Download the .mq4 source code and open it in MT4 MetaEditor (Tools > MetaQuotes Language Editor).

  2. Compile (press F7) to generate the .ex4 file.

  3. In MT4, attach the EA to your desired chart: Right-click > Expert Advisors > Attach > Select the EA > OK.

  4. Customize parameters in the inputs window (e.g., adjust risk or lookback). Enable AutoTrading (Ctrl+E) and ensure your broker allows EAs.

  5. For testing: Use MT4 Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R) on historical data. Start with demo accounts to verify performance.

  6. Monitoring: The EA draws boxes on the chart; check the Experts tab for logs. Remove the EA to generate the CSV trade report (in MQL4\Files folder).

Important Notes

  • Testing Recommendation: Always backtest on your broker's data and forward-test on demo before live use. Optimize parameters like lookback for specific pairs.

  • Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk of loss. This EA does not guarantee profits—use it as part of a broader strategy. Past performance is no indication of future results.

  • Broker Compatibility: Ensure your broker supports hedging (long/short) and has sufficient history data for the lookback period.

Elevate your trading with the timeless Darvas strategy, now automated and optimized for modern markets. Download and start capturing breakouts today!


Önerilen ürünler
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Uzman Danışmanlar
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
Black Digger
Dragan Drenjanin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Black Digger Trading Robot Black Digger is a sophisticated trading robot designed primarily for trading commodities, such as WTI and Crude Oil, on both spot and futures markets. When trading futures, be aware of contract expiration dates. The robot features a minimalist yet powerful interface, offering full control over critical trading processes. It is highly recommended to test robot in a strategy tester to identify the optimal timeframe (H2, H3, H4, or H6 ++) , as different accounts may have
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
Quad Rotation Stochastic Bitcoin EA
Csaba Horvath
Uzman Danışmanlar
QuadRotation Stochastic BTC/ETH Expert Advisor Overview: QuadRotation Stochastic is a highly specialized trading bot designed for precision trading in the BTC and ETH markets. Using advanced Stochastic oscillator logic across multiple configurations, this EA dynamically identifies optimal trading opportunities, leveraging overbought/oversold conditions to maximize returns. It operates on a timeframe of M15 for refined analysis and incorporates safety mechanisms like trade delay and proportio
Saeed XAUUSD
Saeed Mastour S Alshahrani
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Saeed XAUUSD EA is a fully automated expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the WEEKLY timeframe using a high-probability breakout strategy powered by Average True Range (ATR) -based stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop logic. It offers dual position sizing options — either dynamic lot sizing per $1,000 of balance or a fixed lot mode — making it highly adaptable to both small and large accounts. Although  $1,000   is recommended to use the lot per balance, fixed lot
Ride Trend
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only gold and bitcoin can be profitable. Trade time is 30 minutes and trend time is 1 hour. You should check the efficiency of this robot at the end of three months. Strong trends make very good profits. There are many inputs for your personalization, but the best settings are defined by default. This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
Bantam
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1) Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1) . It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels , based on internal logic derived from price structure. The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system . Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to cont
MilojicaAI
Dragan Drenjanin
Uzman Danışmanlar
MilojicaAI is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), offering automated trading through three independent signal modules: DEMA , TRIX , and Bollinger Bands . This guide provides clear instructions on how to effectively use the EA, ensuring optimal performance while maintaining simplicity. Key Features Three Signal Modules : Choose or combine DEMA, TRIX, and Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, each with customizable parameters like period, weight, and price seri
Gold FVG scalper
Erik Gall
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is a dynamic gold trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, operating on the 5-minute chart. It identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in XAUUSD to initiate buy or sell cycles, placing market and limit orders strategically. recommended capital is 3000$ for 0.01 base lot. do a lot of backtesting to ensure good settings. Pair : XAU/USD backtested on a broker with 1:500 leverage and 5 year long backtest, see screenshot. give it a try. dont think there is anything like this on the market.  if yo
Wave Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.2 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Wave Scalper EA is fully automated scalping system that uses price action to identify good scalping trades and executes them with an invisible trailing stop loss. It also includes a money management feature which calculates lot size based on account size and risk with an option to set a maximum draw down at which the EA will stop trading. This is a long term strategy combined with money management which works well on most pairs, but predominantly GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, AUDUSD & USDJPY. Plea
FREE
Advanced ADX Bot
Steve Zoeger
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT 5 Gelişmiş ADX Robotuna Hoş Geldiniz ADX Gösterge Filtresini istediğiniz gibi ayarlamanız yeterlidir ve Robot işi sizin için yapar. Özellik: - Sihirli Numara - Forma Filtresi - Kar Al - Zararı Durdur - Çubuk Kaydırma - Sinyal karşısından çıkın - Filtre (ayarlanabilir) - Sondaki (ayarlanabilir) - Martingale (ayarlanabilir) ve daha fazlası. Lütfen 7/24 indirme ve işlem yapmaktan çekinmeyin. Kurmak için yardıma ihtiyacınız varsa lütfen benimle iletişime geçmek için çekinmeyin.
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba Tüccarlar! "Duende" Stratejisini sunuyorum, Duende, iyi girişler yapmak için sabit kaldıkları farklı yüksek ve düşük düzey kalıplarını algılayan, başabaş ve eşler arasında geçişler gibi çeşitli şeyleri sorgulayan bir kurtarma sistemi ile bir algoritmadır. Piyasa sırasında güçlü bir haber kontrolü ile birkaç para birimini sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol ettiği kanıtlanmıştır. ihtiyacınız olan tüm semboller ile yönetmeniz mümkündür. Stratejim "Tüm Forex Piyasası" için optimize edildi, anca
Electonyk HFT
Punza Yannick Kakungula
Uzman Danışmanlar
I PRESENT TO YOU THE ELECTRON IS ROBOT A HIGH FREQUENCY ROBOT THAT CAN TRADE THE US30 PAIR IS GOLD          PERIOD:PERIOD 1 MINUTE OR 1 HOUR THIS ROBOT MUST BE USED TO SET UP A PROP FIRM ACCOUNT AND BE FINANCED                                                      PARAMETER TO ADJUST ON THE ROBOT                                                                                                           STOP LOSS1 SET TO:75                                                  LIMIT TIME RANGE        
SmartWay
Gooi Meng Liang
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartWay EA   (formerly SmartTrade EA) is a professional Expert Advisor created specifically for trading   XAUUSD (Gold)   on MT5. With the release of   V2.0 , SmartWay introduces a powerful new feature:   Smart Step Size Boost with Spike Detection . This upgrade makes the EA more adaptive in volatile markets and especially effective in   one-way markets   (bullish or bearish trends). It combines   cycle-based money management ,   drawdown protection , and   profit control   to deliver stable an
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,     Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iy
FlashTrader Pro
Roman Lomaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
FlashTrader Pro – Forex için Scalping Uzman Danışmanı Genel Açıklama FlashTrader Pro, Forex piyasasında scalping ve kısa vadeli işlemler için tasarlanmış otomatik bir Expert Advisor’dır. Belirlenen zaman ve volatilite koşulları sağlandığında ani fiyat hareketlerine tepki vererek işlem açar. Küçük bir emir gridi, kar koruma için trailing stop ve maliyetleri düşürmek için spread kontrolü kullanır. Düşük spreadli pariteler (EURUSD, GBPUSD vb.) için idealdir. EA Ayarları Risk Yönetimi MaxS
GbpUsd Range Break Breakout EA
Ray Pracious Chidhungwana
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master the London Breakout: Automate Your Edge with GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA is a robust, precision-engineered Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking to exploit early London session breakouts. It harnesses a sophisticated blend of range-based logic, advanced order block detection, and price action confirmations to deliver high-probability trade entries. This EA is meticulously optimized for the GBPUSD pair on the M1 timeframe , automatically pinpoin
Rocket to the Golden Moon EA MT5
Milena Papova
3.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Rocket to the Golden Moon is an advanced algorithmic trading advisor I developed for ambitious traders. This innovative tool combines the latest advances in quantum computing and behavioral finance, and uses a neural network predictor of price dynamics, a multilayer recurrent neural network with LSTM architecture. But that's not all. Rocket to the Golden Moon uses a multi-factor asset valuation model, an advanced version of the Fame-French model augmented with alternative data analysis, to ident
Bollinger Breakout Pro
Micheal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy Type: News-Based Trading with Technical Indicators for EURUSD Pair 15 Minute Timeframe With Darwinex Broker (Default Setting) After every 30 sales, the price for EA will increase by 20%, ensuring your EA's value grows as demand rises Key Features: News Filter Integration: The EA incorporates an advanced news filter that monitors upcoming economic events, utilizing data from a reliable news feed. This ensures your trades are aligned with market movements influenced by high-impact news r
KongAI
Dragan Drenjanin
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Kong AI is a neural network expert advisor designed for trading crypto pairs. Default settings can be used for trading the BTCUSD currency pair on the H4 timeframe. The robot is cutting-edge technology that allows training the NN network on historical data and live data during application initialization. In both cases, the robot creates a database to store the acquired data for later use. The robot offers various features, such as working with all types of orders, including market, stop, and
BerlinBull Dax Scalper
Thamaraiselvan Thangavel
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA only works with german index/dax. Use this EA in good brokers which have very tight spread. How the Expert Advisor Works: Initial Settings: First Input Field: Enter your initial balance. The default balance is $100. Second Input Field: Enter your initial lot size for a $100 balance. If your balance is larger (e.g., $500), multiply the initial lot size by the same factor (e.g., by 5 for $500), as $500 is 5 times the default balance. Lot Size Adjustment: Third Input Field: Define the b
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Uzman Danışmanlar
NeoPips Engine EA – Nihai Ticaret Devrimi Başladı! "Ticaret yapmanın gerçek gücü, başkalarının kaçırdıklarını görmektir. NeoPips Engine piyasayı takip etmez, ustalaşır." NeoPips Engine EA Hakkında: Akıllı Ticaret Müttefikiniz NeoPips Engine EA, ortalama bir ticaret robotu değildir. Hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve uzun vadeli performans talep eden tüccarlar için tasarlanmış, çok boyutlu, yapay zeka ile optimize edilmiş bir uzman danışmandır. Katı kurallara sahip eski botların aksine, N
Pikhangsai
Wesley
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 in 1 Expert Advisor Zone Recovery strategy Grid Martingale strategy Stochastic Trend strategy  Trading Methodology Zone Recovery Mode Best for trending market Identifies price zones using stochastic indicator signals Manages position sizes according to market conditions Includes automatic gap protection Closes positions at predefined profit targets Grid Martingale Mode Best for sideways market Enters trades based on Moving Average crossovers Filters signals with moving average confirmation Fl
FREE
Satoshi Scalper MT5
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149784 MT5 Sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149785 Satoshi Nakamoto – BTCUSD M5 Uzman Danışmanı Satoshi Nakamoto, BTCUSD için özel olarak M5 zaman diliminde tasarlanmış uzman bir Uzman Danışmandır. RSI tabanlı girişleri ADX destekli çıkışlarla ve güçlü risk yönetimi katmanlarıyla birleştirir. Amaç: Sıkı hesap korumalarını korurken Bitcoin'in mikro hareketlerini yakalamak. Temel Özellikler Sembol ve Zaman Dilimine Özgü: BTCUSD
TimeRangeBreakOut EA
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Uzman Danışmanlar
TimeRangeBreakout EA – this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functions and is based on a logical concept. The TimeRangeBreakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade within time ranges. The market often finds its direction within certain hours and, after breaking through the range, moves along that trend. This expert advisor is designed to trade in the direction of that trend after a breakout within the time range. Nevertheless, you can trade all types of tim
GhostSinobi
Muhammad Sadli
Uzman Danışmanlar
GHOST SINOBI – Ninja Scalper XAUUSD GHOST SINOBI is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-following strategy with smart filters . Like a ninja, this EA operates fast, precise, and disciplined , delivering consistent profits with strong risk protection. Key Features Optimized for XAUUSD H1 timeframe Ultra-high win rate: 97%+ based on real tick backtests Works with small deposits (starting from $100) and prop firm accounts Full protection: Ad
Eye of Ra
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. ACCOUNT: - This AE has been optimized to work on a STANDARD account - This AE is suitable for accounts of 3,000 USD - Default settings suitable for EUR/USD (any Timeframe) DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it mi
ForexNoobMT5
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Server: Exness-MT5Real25 Login: 183145671 Password: Forex@1234 **ForexNoob EA – Automated Forex Trading for Beginners**   **ForexNoob EA** is a user-friendly, fully automated Forex trading system designed for beginners who want to trade the markets with minimal effort. Built with simplicity and safety in mind, this expert advisor (EA) handles trading decisions for you, allowing you to participate in the Forex market without needing prior experience.   ### **Key Features:**   - **Easy Setup**
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Darvas Box only Long
Husain Huzefa Tarwala
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview The Darvas Box Long-Only EA is a fully automated trading robot designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), based on the classic Darvas Box strategy developed by Nicolas Darvas in the 1950s. This strategy focuses on identifying strong breakout trends in stocks or forex by forming "boxes" around price ranges, signaling potential upward momentum when prices break above the box. This EA is configured for long-only trades (buys only, no shorts), making it ideal for bullish or trending markets. It uses
Aurum memory EA
Husain Huzefa Tarwala
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Memory EA — Swing-Trading Intelligence for XAUUSD What it is A fully-automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for gold (XAUUSD). Uses a proprietary “market-memory” algorithm to locate and trade the most respected Daily support-and-resistance zones. Designed for swing trades that can run from several hours to a few days—no scalping, no martingale, no grid. How it works Daily scan: Each new candle, the EA maps the last 6-12 weeks of price action to mark key highs, lows,
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt