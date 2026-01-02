Grid Scalper Pro Plus
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Meet Shah Kamakumar Suryakant Shah
- Sürüm: 2.21
- Güncellendi: 2 Ocak 2026
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
⚡ GRID SCALPER PRO PLUS v2.2
Institutional Scaling Engine
Turn your MetaTrader 5 into a 24/7 Wealth Machine.
Engineered for Stability. Validated for Security. Built for Profit.
Most Grid EAs are dangerous. They keep buying until your account hits Margin Call. [b]We fixed that.[/b]
✅ Universal Dynamic Risk Guard (UDRG)
Mathematical protection that physically blocks trades if your margin gets too tight.
✅ Netting Account Native
The only EA optimized for MT5 Netting accounts with millisecond-precision threading. Zero lag, zero "Invalid Volume" errors.
✅ Neuromorphic Entry
RSI + Trend Hybrid logic ensures we only enter when the market is exhausted. No indiscriminate buying.
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
1️⃣ STRATEGY A: "GOLD RUSH" (XAUUSD)
- Aggressive Mean Reversion
- Captures small, frequent profits from Gold's volatility
- Timeframe: M1 / M5
- Target: Daily Compounding
- Risk: Managed by UDRG
2️⃣ STRATEGY B: "FOREX FORTRESS" (EURUSD)
- Analytic Trend Scalping
- Surgical entries aligned with the H1 Trend.
- Timeframe: M15
- Target: Steady, Low-Drawdown Growth
- Risk:Conservative
• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
• Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
• Timeframes: M1 & M5 (Gold), M15 (Forex)
• Min Deposit: $500 (Aggressive) / $1,000 (Safe)
• Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Standard
🚀 START AUTOMATING TODAY
Don't leave your financial future to chance. Use the algorithm engineered for math-based returns.
Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk. Past performance guarantees nothing. Use the provided UDRG settings for safety.