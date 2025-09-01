All in one smart Smc indicator Ict mmxm

Features List 1:



FVG->iFVG

Order Block

High Transaction Line (Personal strategy)

Premium Discount

50% and 61%

Previous day high low

Previous week high low

Candle end countdown

Feature List 2 : (Implemented based on feedback from community groups)

trend identification

Hide FVG, Order Block, Large Transaction line below 50% equilibrium.

Hide all/Individual texts/features

FUTURE Feature List (Will be implemented only if at least 5 people request for it.)



Asia, London, NY lq zones (Implemented)

Define minimum retracement percentage to consider a swing as valid swing (Implemented)

Alerts for features price touch

Multi-timeframe

Textbox that saves your notes

Your requests/Your entry techniques(Private jobs can also be fulfilled). This indicator is also converted to signal indicator Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value.

- Rahul





