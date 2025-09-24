Expert Grade SMC Markings
- Göstergeler
- Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
- Sürüm: 1.0
Most SMC trades are painfully stressed because,
- They miss out on trades because there is a lot to mark and they keep forgetting important markings.
- They back-test a method correctly because back testing is done in one go, they later fail in forward test because they unconsciously change how levels were marked during testing phase.
- When they don't find a level, they think they are missing something and then mark a wrong level thinking its the right one.
Be focused on trading, not marking, because marking charts is not a trading skill.
Don't waste your money anymore, have a concrete solution.
Features.
- FVG->iFVG
- Order Block
- High Transaction Line (Personal strategy)
- Premium Discount
- 50% and 61%
- Previous day high low
- Previous week high low
- Candle end countdown
- trend identification
- Hide FVG, Order Block, Large Transaction line below 50% equilibrium.
- Hide all/Individual texts/features
- Asia, London, NY LQ zones (Implemented)
- Define minimum retracement percentage to consider a swing as valid swing (Implemented).
Thank you .