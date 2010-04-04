Smart Smc Mmxm based Buy Sell Signals

First SMC based (working) buy sell signal indicator

Indicator will only draw NEW signals, To back test, use strategy tester. MESSAGE me for BONUS. 

This indicator is one of my best development. I struggled with implementing my method for a long time but finally i was able to automate my entries. We are still not there yet as my exists and sl's are dynamic. as soon as i figure dynamic sls and exists implementation, I will push the update. I might increase the cost exponentially. 

  1. This indicator is based on one of my SMT indicator Advanced SMC indicator
  2. This indicator has exact strategy that was being used for years.
  3. Everything like FVG, OB, HTL, Equilibrium, Fibs prices, PDHL, PWHL are all required for the strategy to function properly(Just for your information, everything is taken care of internally).
  4. When signal is generated, Alerts are pushed.
  5. You can change barRenderCapacity and minimumRetracement(A swing must retrace this % to consider as a swing) from settings according to your test results.

Indicator does not repaint. Structure is traversed from old to new candles first so what is plotted once is never updated.

Entry :

When signal appears, wait for the price to reach the signal level => when it does, wait for structure to break => Enter => SL becomes bottom of the structure(when bought) top of the structure (when sold) Message ne if you dont

  • I never used my strategies below 5 minutes. Its just too much noise. 
  • If you need more confirmations then use HTF LTF, when signal is created, you can go to lower timeframe and look for signals that are aligned with HTF signal.
  • Internally structure is maintained so you will always get buys in uptrend and sells in downtrend also when swing is at least retraced to equilibrium.

You might want to avoid high impact news in a timeframe that is less than 1 hour. News is mostly considered as liquidity sweep and its sweep move is usually accepted in 1 hour timeframe because of the high price movement.

If you rate the indicator, i will give you any of my indicator for free

Önerilen ürünler
MACD Trend EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Trend EA is based on the popular forex indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is fully automated trading expert advisor and completely FREE!  As the name suggests, this expert advisor uses a trend-following strategy and uses the MACD indicator to detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends. MACD Trend EA Top Features - Trend Following Strategy - Money Management - Advanced Exit System + TP and SL  - Trailing Stop System - Broker protection System - Custom Magic Re
FREE
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Göstergeler
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Gecko
Profalgo Limited
4.4 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts.  The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced. LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/75
Power Price Accion PMLE
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi indicator. It perfectly measures the intensity of impulses, one of its main characteristics is to apply price action, it offers many configuration scenarios to measure the strength of a trend and flexible position management, precise inputs to follow the price, in addition to many functions Useful as customizable trading sessions, works for all pairs, especially for:  AUDCHF,AUDUSD,CADCHF,EURGBP,GBPAUD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,NZDJPY,USDCHF,USDJPY,AUDJPY,CHFJPY,CADJPY •
Roman5 Arbitrage Viewer for MT4 Free
Anton Nel
4 (2)
Göstergeler
This indicator is a perfect tool able to compare which brokers have the lower latency. It shows us immediately which brokers are slower or faster. When you see the dot icon on the line, it means this broker is the faster one and the red line (Broker_A) is the slower one. See the example on the screenshot. How It Works? This indicator shares the prices information to and from the "shared" common data folder. It compares all the prices. The price is based on average by (Ask + Bid) / 2. There are
FREE
Ultimate Mean Reversion
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert using AI to detect bottom spike with accuracy of 60-90%. Simple input, you will need to change 2-4 input to use this. Grid with  maximum position of 16 position each side. You should start with LotMultiplication= 1 to see how expert works. Place expert on M15 on chart. Change UseDCA to true We have backtested with ICMarkets from 2019-2025 with profit factor > 2, AI_Candle_Period= 15 Timeframe M15(default) you can download setfiles SetFilesDownload XAUUSD   or GOLD Risk_Buy_Level=20
Trend Flasher
Amarnath K M
Göstergeler
Trend Flasher Trend is your friend is the age old saying quote in trading arena, there are though many ways to gauge the trend and its direction, more scientific measure and logically meaningful will be an ATR break outs to identify and spot the trend and its acceleration, so we created this easy to use trend identification panel and optimized super trend based multi time frame panel entry system to aid and help the traders to make their trading decision. Unique Features of Trend Flasher 1. H
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
MACD divergence Simple edition
Liu Hao Yang
Göstergeler
MACD divergence Simple edition 原始MACD计算方式，升级为双线MACD，使判断更加直观更加贴合大宗交易平台的研究习惯，同时还会自动用实线标出背离，不用再从0开始苦学钻研。 同时，我还提供了提醒服务，在你忙于家务无暇顾及的时候只需要打开音响，一旦达成背离，第一时间就会让你知晓。 这是一款简单版的看背离指标，MACD的九天均线被称为“信号线”，然后绘制在MACD线的顶部，它可以作为买入和卖出信号的触发器。当MACD越过信号线时，交易员可以买入操作，当MACD穿过信号线以下时，交易者可以卖出或做空操作。移动平均收敛-发散（MACD）指标可以用几种方法解释，但更常见的方法是交叉、散度和快速上升/下降。
FREE
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Uzman Danışmanlar
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Flag Trend PRO DashBoard
Zhongqu Wu
Göstergeler
This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the Flag Trend Pro  MT4  indicator.  Down load the indicator:  Flag Trend Pro  The   Dashboard      will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator: Gold Pro MT4   all time frame and all symbol:  smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals!!! How to understand the status: symbol -  Fill All the Pair what you want. M1, M5, M15,M3
FREE
LOFI Trade Assistant
Haoyuan Xu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Software introduction.   Lofi Trading Assistant is a foreign exchange manual trading assistant software, which includes three modes of operation (1.   Pure manual mode; 2. Semi-automatic mode; 3.   Full automatic mode), with which you can focus your energy on the research of opening units. after the first single order, all the actions of increasing positions, stopping profit and stopping loss, and moving stopping profit will be handed over to the software to complete.   Whether you are an ult
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
GTAS STrend
Riviera Systems
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
GTAS S-Trend is a momentum indicator that helps to determine trends using combination of MACD, RSI and moving averages. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator oscillates between -65 and +65 with a neutral zone between -25 and +25 around a 0 equilibrium line. S-Trend between -25 and +25 indicates congestion zones with a bullish bias between 0 and +25, and a bearish bias between 0 and -25.
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
Monalisa MACD
Valter Pegoraro
Göstergeler
" MONALISA (acronym of MON itor A nd LIS t A ll) MACD" is an indicator based on the MACD Oscillator on all timeframes of any Currency Cross Pair. The indicator shows all Timeframes (from M1 to MN1) and colors in GREEN or RED that Timeframe that results in BUY or SELL based on the MACD Oscillator. This indicator is useful because it allows you to have a complete view of all Timeframes at the same time. Features Easy flexible settings: Detection of the MACD signal for all timeframes No setting le
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Shock Wave
Camila Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Shock Wave Signal – Yeniden Boyama Yok, Gecikme Yok, Geri Boyama Yok Shock Wave Signal, CCI’nin aşırı değerlerini kullanarak her zaman diliminde güçlü momentum dönüşlerini tespit eder. Fiyat, önceden belirlenmiş aşırı alım veya aşırı satım seviyelerine ulaştığında mum kapanışında net giriş sinyalleri üretir. Mantık Göstergede her kapanan mum için 5 periyotluk Commodity Channel Index (CCI) hesaplanır ve bu, 600 mumluk bir geçmişe kadar izlenir. CCI +165 üzerine çıktığında alış sinyali oluşur; bu,
ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
Göstergeler
This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
KF Trix MT4
Sevgi Hilal Kilic
Göstergeler
KF Trix V1.00 The triple exponential average (TRIX) indicator is an oscillator used to identify oversold and overbought markets and is also a momentum indicator. The triple smoothing of moving averages is designed to filter out price movements that are considered insignificant or unimportant. About Get TRIX for FREE!       LINK SUPPORT 1   No cost No hassle Just download & go! ℹ️   To learn more, please contact our support team or send us a direct message (DM)  
MT4BTCPro
Stephanos Massouras
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4BTCPro - Bitcoin Trading Expert Advisor - Master Bitcoin Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT4BTCPro , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Bitcoin (BTC) on MetaTrader 4. Built for crypto traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture BTC’s dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT4BTCPro for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. Why Choose
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gösterge, grafikteki terminal RSI osilatörüne dayalı sinyalleri gösterir. Tekrarlanan sinyalleri filtrelemek mümkündür. Burada osilatör bir ters sinyal aramak için kullanılır. Salıncak stratejilerinde ve seviyelerden alım satımda bir giriş noktası olarak önerilir. Çok para birimli gösterge tablosu mevcuttur. Bununla birlikte, grafikler arasında kolayca geçiş yapabilirsiniz. Ürün tartışmalarında, panoyu yerleştirebileceğiniz bir algoritma önerebilirsiniz. Giriş parametreleri. Ana Ayarlar. Ba
FREE
TraderAiz Btp Pro
Zhen Wei Huang
Uzman Danışmanlar
! register Interactive Broker   https://ibkr.com/referral/zhenwei375 Hi！ I will be happy if you subscibe to my youtube channel.  # youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4fZRTNdAcHJMDm71MyMkew?sub_confirmation=1 ! Current EA Works Until 2022.03.10 ! First Backtest By Your Self https://github.com/aizwellenstan/MQL4_Backtest_Results/blob/main/TraderAiz_btp_Pro_Backtest.ex4 Broker: ICMarkets Raw Spread Account Works On D1 H4 TimeFrame # Pairs ------------ EURUSD US500 JP225 USTEC AU
M1Arrows MT4 Indicator
Marcos Camargo
3.5 (2)
Göstergeler
M1Arrows is a MT4 trend arrows Indicator * Smart Scalper Setup (M1) :: Signal 5 Main 20 + Signal 20 Main 80 + Fibonacci ZigArcs 20 (Screenshot1) Add the indicator with first setting, then add it again to the same graph with other settings. You can add as many as you want, but 2 M1Arrows in just one graph is enought Never open orders againt the slow setting trend Do not open more than 3 orders per slow setting trend It will work better in Europe/USA markets, * M15 Day Trade Setup: Signal 20 ma
FREE
MMM Japanese Candle Sticks
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Kurt Dalgalarını Keşfedin - En İyi Ticaret Aracınız! Herhangi bir zaman diliminde Kurt Dalgalarını kolayca tespit etmek için güçlü bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Daha fazla aramayın! Kurt Dalgaları göstergemiz bu işi zahmetsizce halleder. İşte neden sizin için mükemmel olduğunu anlatıyoruz: Ana Özellikler: Otomatik Algılama:   Kurt Dalgaları göstergemiz a
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Göstergeler
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal tamamen yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Belirli bir TP-SL ve hangi ÇİFTLER/TF'lerde en iyi performansı gösterdiğini önceden değerlendirmek isteyenler için idealdir. Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal stratejisi, her trader ve her tür ticaret için temel bir araçtır çünkü yalnızca yeniden çizim yapmayan kesin sinyaller sağlamakla kalmaz, aynı zamanda her Parite ve TF için başarı oranının ayrıntılı bir kaydını tutar ve önceden t
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
"Binary Smart Eye" MT4 göstergesi, M1'den W1'e kadar geniş bir zaman diliminde çalışan, hem ikili opsiyon hem de forex piyasaları için ticaret sinyalleri sağlamak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Potansiyel giriş noktalarını belirlemek için trend seviyelerini, akıllı bir hareketli ortalamayı ve optimize edilmiş ticaret dönemlerini birleştiren özel bir strateji kullanır. İşte temel özelliklerinin bir dökümü: Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Analizi: Göstergenin çok yönlülüğü, yatırımcıların M1'de scalping'den W1'de uzun
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Göstergeler
ENIGMERA: Pazarın Kalbi Önemli: MQL5.com demosu Strategy Tester'da çalışır ve Enigmera'nın tüm işlevlerini tam olarak yansıtmayabilir. Daha fazla bilgi için açıklamayı, ekran görüntülerini ve videoyu kontrol edin. Herhangi bir sorunuz varsa, bana mesaj göndermekten çekinmeyin! Göstergenin kodu tamamen yeniden yazılmıştır. 3.0 sürümü, yeni işlevler ekler ve göstergenin başlangıcından bu yana biriken hataları giderir. Giriş Bu gösterge ve ticaret sistemi, finansal piyasalara dikkat çekici bir ya
ON Trade Optuma Astro
Abdullah Alrai
5 (5)
Göstergeler
MT4 için Astronomi Göstergesini Tanıtıyoruz: En İleri Göksel Ticaret Arkadaşınız Ticaret deneyiminizi göksel seviyelere yükseltmeye hazır mısınız? MT4 için devrim niteliğindeki Astronomi Göstergemizi arayın. Bu yenilikçi araç karmaşık algoritmaları kullanarak eşsiz astronomik içgörüler ve hassas hesaplamalar sunmak için geleneksel ticaret göstergelerini aşmaktadır. Bilgi Evreni Parmaklarınızın Ucunda: Göksel verilerin hazinelerini açığa çıkaran kapsamlı bir paneli gözlemleyin. Gezegenlerin geo/h
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Göstergeler
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
Magic of Ichimoku
Ayman Magdy
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Hello, I am Ayman from Egypt, I want to present an interesting indicator to you. It depends on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, but there is a secret that i use in it. By using my indicator, you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as: Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/821024 Features You can avoid entry during market turbulence You can enter orders on the general trend only You will know if the trend is strong or weak If you entered an any orders by the help of
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Göstergeler
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Trend Colored Average
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Göstergeler
Using colors that reflect the prevailing market direction, the indicator is designed to show when the current trend is still dominant. This helps to filter out potential market noise and guides the trader to avoid false signals. By clearly visualizing trend strength and consistency, the tool assists in identifying higher-probability trade setups. It enhances precision by allowing traders to focus on movements that align with the broader market context. As a result, decision-making becomes more
Smart effective support and resistance levels
Yu Fan Zhang
Göstergeler
Support and Resistance Levels is an intelligent indicator that displays horizontal support and resistance levels, suitable for traders of different trading frequencies. You can select your preferred trading frequency, and the indicator will automatically calculate the support and resistance levels relevant to that frequency. Among these, the Bull-Bear Line is an interval used to distinguish the strength of bullish and bearish forces, and is an important level. You can combine it with other ind
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Göstergeler
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
All in one smart Smc indicator Ict mmxm
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Features List 1: FVG->iFVG Order Block High Transaction Line (Personal strategy) Premium Discount 50% and 61% Previous day high low Previous week high low Candle end countdown Feature List 2 : (Implemented based on feedback from community groups) trend identification Hide FVG, Order Block, Large Transaction line below 50% equilibrium. Hide all/Individual texts/features FUTURE Feature List (Will be implemented only if at least 5 people request for it.) Asia, London, NY lq zones (Implemented) Def
Next Big Thing SMC based trend EA mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Uzman Danışmanlar
EURUSD EA tested over 25 years from 2000 till today Pure price + time + quant mathematics. Please make " Enable Auto-algo selection based on broker " this flag to true before you test. You will not find a single EA on this platform that has been tested for such big data, all EAs here are martingales that fails no matter what and when they fail you lose it all. Message me if you need any help or if you are not able to regenerate the same results. Indicator setting :  Make sure you have enabled th
Previous day week high low Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Its an indicator that will show you Previous day high Previous day low Previous week high Previous week low You can set how many days of history you would like to see for previous day high low and previous week high low Currently 30 days of PDH/L will be marked 4 weeks of PWH/L will be marked You can change it from indicator settings. Dates are shown at marking lines to identify which date does that marking belongs to. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide yo
FREE
Previous day week high low
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Its an indicator that will show you Previous day high Previous day low Previous week high Previous week low You can set how many days of history you would like to see for previous day high low and previous week high low Currently 30 days of PDH/L will be marked 4 weeks of PWH/L will be marked You can change it from indicator settings. Dates are shown at marking lines to identify which date does that marking belongs to. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide yo
FREE
Candle Countdown Timer Custom mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
This indicator is about candle countdown timer You can change timer color 3 colors can be set for different time range You can set font size, you can set font name If you need anything extra, ping me, I will add that functionality. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may like [I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]
FREE
Candle Countdown Timer Custom
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
This indicator is about candle countdown timer You can change timer color 3 colors can be set for different time range You can set font size, you can set font name If you need anything extra, ping me, I will add that functionality. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may like [I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]
FREE
Zone with Alerts with Trend identification
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Supply demand zone with added Alerting system. Why this supply demand indicator is different? Zones are not traditional zones. these are KIRI zones. these are high probability zones where market reacts no matter how much. Most people including me have been missed out of trade because we somehow got distracted. no worries, i have added an alert to our zones now. (Metatrader doesn't show alerts in strategy tester) Most people dont know when to enter the market when it comes to zone based trading.
Way of the Turtle with AI trained module
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
3 Trading Strategies to Exploit Market Structure (Without Overcomplicating It) Trading isn’t about predicting the future—it’s about spotting patterns, managing risk, and acting when odds favor you. Below are two timeless strategies (and one hybrid) that align with how markets   actually   move, not how we wish they would. Some of the strategies you can trade with the indicator [ Note] Higher timeframe should be 15x of the lower timeframe, for eg. htf 15min, ltf 1min. 1. The Breakout Trap: Trad
Perfect Structure V3 with ICT Rules
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Here is the V3 of perfect market structure. Whats new? Coded based on ICT rules. No more trend confusions...-- Added labels to show current trend No more timeframe juggling and missing out important points, -- Now You can add indicator multiple times to mark multi timeframe market  structure on the same chart window( 1D market structure on 4H or may be 4H market  structure on 15 min timeframe and more.....) No more waiting in large range as sometimes market makes huge ranges and starts making im
Next Big Thing SMC based trend EA
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Uzman Danışmanlar
EURUSD EA tested over 25 years from 2000 till today Pure price + time + quant mathematics. Please make " Enable Auto-algo selection based on broker " this flag to true before you test. You will not find a single EA on this platform that has been tested for such big data, all EAs here are martingales that fails no matter what and when they fail you lose it all. Message me if you need any help or if you are not able to regenerate the same results. Indicator setting :  Make sure you have enabled t
Bricks Trend following Zones
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Zone + Trend Reversal System There are many many situations you may want to use this indicator and you may not want to. Please refer the doc attached in the comment section for complete guidance. Check comments for manual. Keep in mind, Once you make the purchase please reach out to me when you are in the testing phase so i could answer your queries when you are stuck and confused because most of the time we fail because we keep going in a wrong direction without asking for the help. Read the m
Smt correlation pair divergence ict mmxm
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Pair correlation divergence. Define your pair in indicator setting with this format : SYMBOL1:SYMBOL2,SYMBOL3:SYMBOL4 Already Defined Symbols : EURUSD:GBPUSD,AUDUSD:NZDUSD,USDCHF:EURUSD,USDCAD:Crude,XAUUSD:AUDUSD Symbol name should match the exact case as you see it in left panel where all symbols are listed. (Indicator will not work on strategy tester, strategy tester fail to load different symbols data internally, watch video for functional usage) CAUTION   : If you drag any symbol on screen
Asia London New York Session Kill Zone
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
Perfect Structure V2 Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
V2 of the Perfect structure. What's Inherited from v1? This is the finest structure marking you will ever find in any market. Indicator is coded considering the actual structure any trader would use. Indicator is coded based on actual candle breaks and not coded based on any pivot or predefined values or specific number of candles high and low. Please check out the screenshot. What's new in V2? AI based approach for High accuracy by calculating maximum bars with rapid switch algorithm. Dual tim
Way of the Turtle with AI trained module Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
3 Trading Strategies to Exploit Market Structure (Without Overcomplicating It) Trading isn’t about predicting the future—it’s about spotting patterns, managing risk, and acting when odds favor you. Below are two timeless strategies (and one hybrid) that align with how markets   actually   move, not how we wish they would. Some of the strategies you can trade with the indicator [ Note] Higher timeframe should be 15x of the lower timeframe, for eg. htf 15min, ltf 1min. 1.  The Breakout Trap: Trad
Smt correlation pair divergence ict mmxm mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Pair correlation divergence. Define your pair in indicator setting with this format : SYMBOL1:SYMBOL2,SYMBOL3:SYMBOL4 Already Defined Symbols : EURUSD:GBPUSD,AUDUSD:NZDUSD,USDCHF:EURUSD,USDCAD:Crude,XAUUSD:AUDUSD Symbol name should match the exact case as you see it in left panel where all symbols are listed. CAUTION  : If you drag any symbol on screen and indicator doesn't paint(live mode, not strategy tester) then just  Right click-> indicators list-> select divergence indicator-> edit-> ok-
All in one smart Smc indicator Ict mmxm Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Features List 1: FVG->iFVG Order Block High Transaction Line (Personal strategy) Premium Discount 50% and 61% Previous day high low Previous week high low Candle end countdown Feature List 2 : (Implemented based on feedback from community groups) trend identification Hide FVG, Order Block, Large Transaction line below 50% equilibrium. Hide all/Individual texts/features FUTURE Feature List (Will be implemented only if at least 5 people request for it.) Asia, London, NY lq zones (Implemented) Def
Asia London New York Session Kill Zone Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
Smart Smc Mmxm based Buy Sell Signals mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
First SMC based (working) buy sell signal indicator Indicator will only draw NEW signals, To back test, use strategy tester.  MESSAGE me for BONUS.  This indicator is one of my best development. I struggled with implementing my method for a long time but finally i was able to automate my entries. We are still not there yet as my exists and sl's are dynamic. as soon as i figure dynamic sls and exists implementation, I will push the update. I might increase the cost exponentially.  This indicator
Expert Grade SMC Markings
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Most SMC trades are painfully stressed because, They miss out on trades because there is a lot to mark and they keep forgetting important markings. They back-test a method correctly because back testing is done in one go, they later fail in forward test because they unconsciously change how levels were marked during testing phase. When they don't find a level, they think they are missing something and then mark a wrong level thinking its the right one. Be focused on trading, not marking, because
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt