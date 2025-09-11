EURUSD Net Strength is a custom indicator designed to provide a clear view of the relative balance between Euro and U.S. Dollar pressure in the market.





Instead of analyzing a single chart in isolation, it evaluates a basket of major EUR and USD currency pairs, applies weighted importance based on liquidity, and translates the combined result into a color-coded histogram.





Green bars indicate periods when Euro demand outweighs Dollar strength, while red bars highlight when the Dollar dominates. A neutral gray zero line serves as the equilibrium threshold. The tool also includes optional smoothing to filter noise, user-defined lookback depth, and real-time crossover alerts that can signal shifts in directional bias.





By aggregating broader currency flows into one compact display, the indicator helps traders confirm momentum, identify trend reversals, and filter entries or exits when trading EURUSD.





It is optimized for multi-timeframe use, fast calculation, and flexible integration into trading systems.



