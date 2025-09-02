All in one smart Smc indicator Ict mmxm Mt5

This indicator is about candle countdown timer You can change timer color 3 colors can be set for different time range You can set font size, you can set font name If you need anything extra, ping me, I will add that functionality. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul My other indicators you may like [I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]

