Zone with Alerts with Trend identification
- Göstergeler
- Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Supply demand zone with added Alerting system.
Why this supply demand indicator is different?
- Zones are not traditional zones. these are KIRI zones. these are high probability zones where market reacts no matter how much.
- Most people including me have been missed out of trade because we somehow got distracted. no worries, i have added an alert to our zones now. (Metatrader doesn't show alerts in strategy tester)
- Most people dont know when to enter the market when it comes to zone based trading. no worries, i have added trend reversal identification mechanism.
- It's frustrating to mark zones in higher timeframe and switch back to lower timeframe and keep on watching if higher tf has created anything new, no worries, i have added that feature in the indicator.
- Add indicator multiple times, its coded in such way that even if you add indicator 10 times, all will work seamlessly together.
Indicator comes with a manual, check indicator comments for the manual link.
Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value.
- Rahul
My other indicators you may like[I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]
Advanced Multi SMT pair divergence indicator 38$
Advanced internal/external structure detections 38$