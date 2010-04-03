Perfect Structure V2 Mt5
- Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
V2 of the Perfect structure.
What's Inherited from v1?
- This is the finest structure marking you will ever find in any market.
- Indicator is coded considering the actual structure any trader would use.
- Indicator is coded based on actual candle breaks and not coded based on any pivot or predefined values or specific number of candles high and low.
- Please check out the screenshot.
What's new in V2?
- AI based approach for High accuracy by calculating maximum bars with rapid switch algorithm.
- Dual timeframe. add indicators two times (select different timeframes in the setting of both indicators for higher and lower timeframe precision).
- Set which timeframe data you want to see. you can see 4h swings on any other timeframe (like 1h, 15m, 5m, ......).
- You can hide labels, lines, convert arrows to dots for clear vision once you get settled with the indicator.
- ALERTS
Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value.
(I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit)
- Rahul