Pipwise Smart Daily Levels

🔹 Smart Daily Levels – Extended Highs & Lows from Past Days


Never lose sight of market structure again.

Smart Daily Levels automatically drawshorizontal lines at the high and low of each day— and extends them forever to the right side of your chart.


Perfect for traders who use:

Support & resistance

Breakout traps

Liquidity zones

Smart Money / price action strategies

✅ Core Features

🕒Daily high & low linesfrom the past X days (default: 10)

📈Lines start at each day’s openand extend infinitely to the right

🔁Updates in real-timeon every tick (including today’s price if enabled)

🏷️Optional labels: “Monday High”, “Tuesday Low”, etc.

🎨 Customizable: colors, styles, widths, label fonts, and offset spacing

⚙️Ultra-lightweight– zero lag, no DLLs or external dependencies

⚙️ Inputs & Options

DaysToLookBack– how many previous days to show (default: 10)

ShowTodayLines– toggle today’s high/low tracking

LineColorHigh / LineColorLow– customizable colors for highs & lows

LabelLines– show or hide day-of-week labels

LineStyleandLineWidth– personalize your visual style

📈 Example Use Cases

Scalpers use recent highs/lows as break or bounce zones

Swing traders look for confluence with previous week’s structure

Smart Money traders track failed breaks and stop hunts

Range traders fade levels where price keeps returning

📦 What You Get

✅ SmartDailyLevels.mq4 (MetaTrader 4 version)

✅ Lifetime updates

✅ Dedicated support

💰 One-Time Price: $39 Unlimited Use


