Next Big Thing SMC based trend EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 22 Mayıs 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
EURUSD EA tested over 25 years from 2000 till today
- Pure price + time + quant mathematics.
- Please make "Enable Auto-algo selection based on broker" this flag to true before you test.
- You will not find a single EA on this platform that has been tested for such big data, all EAs here are martingales that fails no matter what and when they fail you lose it all.
Indicator setting :
- Make sure you have enabled this feature from settings before you test it "Enable Auto-algo selection based on broker".
- Lots should be appropriate to your account balance, that's why test how does EA react to your balance and lot size in strategy tester first.
- Try to leave other setting as it is, its set to its best combination.
- FXTM settings:
- SundayOpenHour = 0;
- NewYorkCloseHour = 22;
- NewYorkFridayCloseHour = 21;
- AsianPivotHour = 23;
- LondonPivotHour = 6;
- NewYorkPivotHour = 13;
Most brokers use same time zones so you wouldn't need to change these settings. if you cant replicate the same results in given setting and timeframe from screenshots then consider making changes in the settings after following instructions given below. if you struggle to make changes, just message me and i will help you for the setup.
Copy below prompt in Chatgpt to get values specific to your broker
These values are set according to a broker that is working based on UTC+3 time zone.
convert these for <your brokers time zone>
SundayOpenHour = 0;
NewYorkCloseHour = 22;
NewYorkFridayCloseHour = 21;
AsianPivotHour = 23;
LondonPivotHour = 6;
NewYorkPivotHour = 13;
If you don't know what's your brokers time zone then copy this prompt to get your brokers time zone
My brokers time is <your 1 minutes running candles time> am/pm and my local time is <your current time> am/pm and i live in <your countries name>, what is my brokers time zone?
Thank you.