All in one smart Smc indicator Ict mmxm

Features List 1:

  • FVG->iFVG
  • Order Block
  • High Transaction Line (Personal strategy)
  • Premium Discount
  • 50% and 61%
  • Previous day high low
  • Previous week high low
  • Candle end countdown

Feature List 2 : (Implemented based on feedback from community groups)

  • trend identification
  • Hide FVG, Order Block, Large Transaction line below 50% equilibrium.
  • Hide all/Individual texts/features

FUTURE Feature List (Will be implemented only if at least 5 people request for it.)

  • Asia, London, NY lq zones (Implemented)
  • Define minimum retracement percentage to consider a swing as valid swing (Implemented)
  • Alerts for features price touch
  • Multi-timeframe
  • Textbox that saves your notes
  • Your requests/Your entry techniques(Private jobs can also be fulfilled). 

This indicator is also converted to signal indicator

Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value.

- Rahul 


My other indicators you may like

[I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]

Advanced SMC indicator 38$

Advanced Multi SMT pair divergence indicator 38$

Advanced internal/external structure detections 38$


