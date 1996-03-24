Smt correlation pair divergence ict mmxm mt5

Pair correlation divergence.

Define your pair in indicator setting with this format : SYMBOL1:SYMBOL2,SYMBOL3:SYMBOL4

Already Defined Symbols : EURUSD:GBPUSD,AUDUSD:NZDUSD,USDCHF:EURUSD,USDCAD:Crude,XAUUSD:AUDUSD

Symbol name should match the exact case as you see it in left panel where all symbols are listed.



CAUTION : If you drag any symbol on screen and indicator doesn't paint(live mode, not strategy tester) then just

Right click-> indicators list-> select divergence indicator-> edit-> ok-> close

-or

Load that other symbol on the same chart with the same timeframe. Metatrader platform needs that data to be loaded before it can access it.

Sometime4s MT5 lags while loading one symbols data on another symbols chart.





Feedback is appreciated, it helps me add more and more value to peoples lives.

Thank you :)



