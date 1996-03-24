Smt correlation pair divergence ict mmxm mt5
- Göstergeler
- Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Pair correlation divergence.
- Define your pair in indicator setting with this format : SYMBOL1:SYMBOL2,SYMBOL3:SYMBOL4
- Already Defined Symbols : EURUSD:GBPUSD,AUDUSD:NZDUSD,USDCHF:EURUSD,USDCAD:Crude,XAUUSD:AUDUSD
- Symbol name should match the exact case as you see it in left panel where all symbols are listed.
CAUTION : If you drag any symbol on screen and indicator doesn't paint(live mode, not strategy tester) then just
- Right click-> indicators list-> select divergence indicator-> edit-> ok-> close
- -or
- Load that other symbol on the same chart with the same timeframe. Metatrader platform needs that data to be loaded before it can access it.
- Sometime4s MT5 lags while loading one symbols data on another symbols chart.
Feedback is appreciated, it helps me add more and more value to peoples lives.
Thank you :)