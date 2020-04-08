Bricks Trend following Zones
- Göstergeler
- Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Zone + Trend Reversal System
There are many many situations you may want to use this indicator and you may not want to. Please refer the doc attached in the comment section for complete guidance.
Check comments for manual.
Keep in mind,
- Once you make the purchase please reach out to me when you are in the testing phase so i could answer your queries when you are stuck and confused because most of the time we fail because we keep going in a wrong direction without asking for the help.
- Read the manual and don't start trading on real account until you are profitable on demo accounts, make mistakes in demo account and not on real ones.
- Start with 0.01 lot.
- Every night just go through the manual again because it doesn't matter if the trade was successful or not but if it was taken after breaking the rules then it was a bad trade and it will take you out of the game in the long run.
- follow the rules.
Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value.
- Rahul
My other indicators you may like[I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]
Advanced Multi SMT pair divergence indicator 38$
Advanced internal/external structure detections 38$