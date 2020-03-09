Smt correlation pair divergence ict mmxm

Pair correlation divergence.

  • Define your pair in indicator setting with this format : SYMBOL1:SYMBOL2,SYMBOL3:SYMBOL4
  • Already Defined Symbols : EURUSD:GBPUSD,AUDUSD:NZDUSD,USDCHF:EURUSD,USDCAD:Crude,XAUUSD:AUDUSD
  • Symbol name should match the exact case as you see it in left panel where all symbols are listed.

(Indicator will not work on strategy tester, strategy tester fail to load different symbols data internally, watch video for functional usage)

CAUTION : If you drag any symbol on screen and indicator doesn't paint(live mode, not strategy tester) then just 
  • Right click-> indicators list-> select divergence indicator-> edit-> ok-> close
  • -or
  • Load that other symbol on the same chart with the same timeframe. Metatrader platform needs that data to be loaded before it can access it.
  • Sometime4s MT5 lags while loading one symbols data on another symbols chart.

Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value.

- Rahul 


My other indicators you may like

[I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]

Advanced SMC indicator 38$

Advanced Multi SMT pair divergence indicator 38$

Advanced internal/external structure detections 38$




