Previous day week high low

Its an indicator that will show you

  1. Previous day high
  2. Previous day low
  3. Previous week high
  4. Previous week low

You can set how many days of history you would like to see for previous day high low and previous week high low

  1. Currently 30 days of PDH/L will be marked
  2. 4 weeks of PWH/L will be marked
  3. You can change it from indicator settings.
  4. Dates are shown at marking lines to identify which date does that marking belongs to.

Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value.

- Rahul 


My other indicators you may like

[I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]

Advanced SMC indicator 38$

Advanced Multi SMT pair divergence indicator 38$

Advanced internal/external structure detections 38$


Önerilen ürünler
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Temel amaç: "Pin Çubukları", finansal piyasa grafiklerindeki pin çubuklarını otomatik olarak algılamak için tasarlanmıştır. Bir pim çubuğu, karakteristik bir gövdeye ve uzun bir kuyruğa sahip, bir trendin tersine çevrilmesini veya düzeltilmesini işaret edebilen bir mumdur. Nasıl çalışır: Gösterge, grafikteki her mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesinin, kuyruğunun ve burnunun boyutunu belirler. Önceden tanımlanmış parametrelere karşılık gelen bir pim çubuğu algılandığında, gösterge, pim çubuğunun y
FREE
Time Session OpenHighLowClose
Hiren Parekh
4.14 (7)
Göstergeler
Time Session OPEN-HIGH-LOW-CLOSE This Indicator Will Draw Lines Of OHLC Levels Of Time Session Defined By User. It Will Plot Floating Lines On Current Day Chart. Time Session Can Of Current Day Or Previous Day. You Can Plot Multiple Session Lines By Giving Unique ID To Each Session. It Can Even Show Historical Levels Of Time Session Selected By User On Chart To Do Backdating Test. You Can Write Text To Describe The Lines.
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Göstergeler
Bu bilgi göstergesi her zaman hesaptaki güncel durumdan haberdar olmak isteyenler için faydalı olacaktır. Gösterge, puan cinsinden kâr, yüzde ve para birimi gibi verilerin yanı sıra mevcut çiftin spreadini ve mevcut zaman diliminde çubuğun kapanmasına kadar geçen süreyi görüntüler. VERSİYON MT5 -   Daha kullanışlı göstergeler Bilgi satırını grafiğe yerleştirmek için birkaç seçenek vardır: Fiyatın sağında (fiyatın arkasında); Yorum olarak (grafiğin sol üst köşesinde); Ekranın seçilen köşesinde.
FREE
Matrix Series Flower Indicator MT4
Lorentzos Roussos
Göstergeler
Flower Indicator, öncelikle trendleri belirlemek ve scalping veya günlük işlem stratejilerine yardımcı olmak için kullanılan bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Flower Indicator, teknik ve fiyat dinamikleri analizine dayalı bir sinyal trend göstergesidir. Renkli çiçekler kullanarak trendleri görsel olarak işaretler; mavi çiçekler yükseliş trendini, kırmızı çiçekler ise düşüş trendini gösterir Her seviye destek ve direnç gibi davranabilir (grafikte göründüğünde +/- 200 seviyelerine ve noktalara dikkat
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Göstergeler
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Candle Countdown Timer Custom
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
This indicator is about candle countdown timer You can change timer color 3 colors can be set for different time range You can set font size, you can set font name If you need anything extra, ping me, I will add that functionality. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may like [I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]
FREE
Skan
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
SKAN   This indicator helps you to scan all symbols which are in the Market Watch window and filter out a trend with alerts. It works on five most effective indicators which are used by most of traders for trading: Moving Average Super Trend (ST) Bolinger Band (BB) OPRC BFD It calculates two bars for scanning. When box colour changes to coral or royal blue colour, it indicates you for trend change for long and short entry. And also you will get alert on screen. When it changes to royal blue, it
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Göstergeler
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Göstergeler
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Heiken Ashi Button
Lee Teik Hong
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
Heiken Ashi Button Heiken-Ashi , often spelled Heikin-Ashi, is a Japanese word that means "Average Bar." The Heiken-Ashi approach can be used in conjunction with candlestick charts to spot market trends and forecast future prices. It's useful for making candlestick charts easier to read and analysing patterns. Traders can use Heiken-Ashi charts to determine when to stay in trades while the trend continues and close trades when the trend reverses. The majority of earnings are made when markets a
FREE
Fractal Swing Detection Pro
Mohamad Azhar Bin Mohd Adi
Göstergeler
Hello, I need reviews from you guys. Thank you Fractal Swing Detector Pro Indicator is designed to help traders   identify key swing points in the market . By combining fractal an d pivot analysis, this indicator   provides deeper insights into price movements an d potential reversals. Key Features: Fractal Analysis:   Identify high   and low fractals with the option to use either   3 or 5 bar fractals . Fractals help detect minor reversal points within   trends. Pivot Points:   Advance d pivot
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (70)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı: Alarm İndikatörü ile Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi, piyasa trendlerini ve potansiyel giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayarak trend yönünün net görsel temsili için dinamik bir Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi sunar. Tüccarlar tercihlerine ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trendleri tanımlamaya yardımcı olur, potansiyel ters dönüşleri sinyaller, trailing stop me
FREE
PZ Lopez Impulse
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (2)
Göstergeler
Transform your trading approach with reliable bullish and bearish patterns This indicator evaluates volatility and price directionality simultaneously, which finds the following events. Decisive and sudden price movements Large hammers/shooting stars patterns Strong breakouts backed by most market participants Indecisive but volatile market situations It is an extremely easy to use indicator... The blue histogram represents the bullish impulse The red histogram represents the bearish impulse The
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
Ppr PA
Yury Emeliyanov
4 (1)
Göstergeler
"Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection:   The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals:   Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Ar
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
FREE
EZ Binary GBUS
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minute. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: LONDON and NEWYORK section Currency pairs: GRB/USD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Mar
FREE
The Stock Exchange One Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Göstergeler
The Stock Exchange One Sessions Hours version 2.00 This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Bu projeyi seviyorsanız, 5 yıldız incelemesi bırakın. Bu gösterge açık, yüksek, düşük ve belirtilen fiyatlar için çizer Dönem ve belirli bir zaman bölgesi için ayarlanabilir. Bunlar birçok kurumsal ve profesyonel tarafından görünen önemli seviyelerdir. tüccarlar ve daha fazla olabileceği yerleri bilmeniz için yararlı olabilir Aktif. Mevcut dönemler şunlardır: Önceki gün. Önceki Hafta. Önceki Ay. Previous Quarter. Önceki yıl. Veya: Mevcut gün. Hafta. Şimdi Ay. Şimdiki Mahallesi. Bugün yıl.
FREE
Sef
Oleg Borisov
Göstergeler
Indicator  designed for both beginners and professionals. This indicator will help you: reduce the number of errors when opennig orders; predict price movement(in absent of significant news); do not rush to close profitable trades prematurely and increase profit; do not rush to enter the market and wait for "easy prey": and increase the profitability of trading. BUY and SELL signals, ALARM and PUSH  -   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/127003
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Göstergeler
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Göstergeler
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Candle GAP
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Göstergeler
Mum GAP   göstergesi, haftanın her günü için mum boşluklarını otomatik olarak belirlediğinden,   Boşluk Ticareti Stratejilerini   kullanan tacirler için önemli bir araçtır. Boşluk, art arda iki günün kapanış ve açılış arasındaki fiyat seviyesi farkını ifade eder. Bu gösterge dört tür boşluk modelini tanır: Ortak, Koparma, Devam ve Tükenme. Tüccarlar, bu göstergeyi herhangi bir tabloya dahil ederek sinyallerini doğrulayabilir ve alım satım kararlarını geliştirebilir. Mum GAP göstergesinin temel ö
FREE
HN levels
Hosamnasr Noshy
5 (1)
Göstergeler
this indicator Construction on  Gann angles and it,s very effective .you can use it as (Support and resistance) it,s very successful and easy to use.if candle Cross through level thats mean price is going ti next level but with on condition. The price cames from a previous level There is a variable of  angles for frames the best is 1h frame and stander variable.........
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Göstergeler
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
PPR and Engulfing
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
PPR ve Engulfing , MetaTrader 4 (MT4) ticaret platformunda "PPR" ve "Engulfing" desenlerini tanımlamak için tasarlanmış benzersiz bir teknik göstergedir. Bu desenler, potansiyel trend dönüşlerini veya devamlarını gösterebilir ve traderlara piyasaya giriş ve çıkış için değerli sinyaller sağlar. Temel Özellikler: Otomatik Desen Tespiti : Göstergesi, PPR ve Engulfing desenlerini otomatik olarak tanımlar ve grafikte oklarla işaretler. Görsel Sinyaller : Yukarıya doğru yeşil oklar alım noktalarını, a
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (53)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.73 (15)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (9)
Göstergeler
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 aylık erişim       hizmetten gelen işlem sinyallerine       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 aylık erişim       Düzenli olarak güncellenen eğitim materyallerine - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbe
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Apollo Secret Trend , herhangi bir çift ve zaman dilimindeki trendleri bulmak için kullanılabilecek profesyonel bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, işlem yapmayı tercih ettiğiniz çift veya zaman dilimi ne olursa olsun, piyasa trendlerini tespit etmek için kullanabileceğiniz birincil işlem göstergeniz olabilir. Göstergede özel bir parametre kullanarak sinyalleri kişisel ticaret tarzınıza uyarlayabilirsiniz. Gösterge, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergenin sinyalleri YENİDEN
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Reversal – MT4'te Trend Dönüşlerini Belirlemek İçin Yardımcınız Piyasa analizinizi geliştirmek ve daha bilinçli kararlar almak için güçlü ve sezgisel bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Trend Reversal göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 platformunda trend dönüş noktalarını doğru bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen yatırımcılar için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Gelişmiş algoritmalar ve kanıtlanmış tekniklerin birleşimi sayesinde, Trend Reversal, piyasadaki önemli anları tanımanıza yardımcı olmak için net ve görünür s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %31 INDIRIMLI !!! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Göstergeler
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Göstergeler
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boy
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
All in one smart Smc indicator Ict mmxm
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Features List 1: FVG->iFVG Order Block High Transaction Line (Personal strategy) Premium Discount 50% and 61% Previous day high low Previous week high low Candle end countdown Feature List 2 : (Implemented based on feedback from community groups) trend identification Hide FVG, Order Block, Large Transaction line below 50% equilibrium. Hide all/Individual texts/features FUTURE Feature List (Will be implemented only if at least 5 people request for it.) Asia, London, NY lq zones (Implemented) Def
Next Big Thing SMC based trend EA mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Uzman Danışmanlar
EURUSD EA tested over 25 years from 2000 till today Pure price + time + quant mathematics. Please make " Enable Auto-algo selection based on broker " this flag to true before you test. You will not find a single EA on this platform that has been tested for such big data, all EAs here are martingales that fails no matter what and when they fail you lose it all. Message me if you need any help or if you are not able to regenerate the same results. Indicator setting :  Make sure you have enabled th
Previous day week high low Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Its an indicator that will show you Previous day high Previous day low Previous week high Previous week low You can set how many days of history you would like to see for previous day high low and previous week high low Currently 30 days of PDH/L will be marked 4 weeks of PWH/L will be marked You can change it from indicator settings. Dates are shown at marking lines to identify which date does that marking belongs to. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide yo
FREE
Candle Countdown Timer Custom mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
This indicator is about candle countdown timer You can change timer color 3 colors can be set for different time range You can set font size, you can set font name If you need anything extra, ping me, I will add that functionality. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may like [I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]
FREE
Candle Countdown Timer Custom
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
This indicator is about candle countdown timer You can change timer color 3 colors can be set for different time range You can set font size, you can set font name If you need anything extra, ping me, I will add that functionality. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may like [I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]
FREE
Zone with Alerts with Trend identification
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Supply demand zone with added Alerting system. Why this supply demand indicator is different? Zones are not traditional zones. these are KIRI zones. these are high probability zones where market reacts no matter how much. Most people including me have been missed out of trade because we somehow got distracted. no worries, i have added an alert to our zones now. (Metatrader doesn't show alerts in strategy tester) Most people dont know when to enter the market when it comes to zone based trading.
Way of the Turtle with AI trained module
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
3 Trading Strategies to Exploit Market Structure (Without Overcomplicating It) Trading isn’t about predicting the future—it’s about spotting patterns, managing risk, and acting when odds favor you. Below are two timeless strategies (and one hybrid) that align with how markets   actually   move, not how we wish they would. Some of the strategies you can trade with the indicator [ Note] Higher timeframe should be 15x of the lower timeframe, for eg. htf 15min, ltf 1min. 1. The Breakout Trap: Trad
Perfect Structure V3 with ICT Rules
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Here is the V3 of perfect market structure. Whats new? Coded based on ICT rules. No more trend confusions...-- Added labels to show current trend No more timeframe juggling and missing out important points, -- Now You can add indicator multiple times to mark multi timeframe market  structure on the same chart window( 1D market structure on 4H or may be 4H market  structure on 15 min timeframe and more.....) No more waiting in large range as sometimes market makes huge ranges and starts making im
Next Big Thing SMC based trend EA
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Uzman Danışmanlar
EURUSD EA tested over 25 years from 2000 till today Pure price + time + quant mathematics. Please make " Enable Auto-algo selection based on broker " this flag to true before you test. You will not find a single EA on this platform that has been tested for such big data, all EAs here are martingales that fails no matter what and when they fail you lose it all. Message me if you need any help or if you are not able to regenerate the same results. Indicator setting :  Make sure you have enabled t
Bricks Trend following Zones
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Zone + Trend Reversal System There are many many situations you may want to use this indicator and you may not want to. Please refer the doc attached in the comment section for complete guidance. Check comments for manual. Keep in mind, Once you make the purchase please reach out to me when you are in the testing phase so i could answer your queries when you are stuck and confused because most of the time we fail because we keep going in a wrong direction without asking for the help. Read the m
Smt correlation pair divergence ict mmxm
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Pair correlation divergence. Define your pair in indicator setting with this format : SYMBOL1:SYMBOL2,SYMBOL3:SYMBOL4 Already Defined Symbols : EURUSD:GBPUSD,AUDUSD:NZDUSD,USDCHF:EURUSD,USDCAD:Crude,XAUUSD:AUDUSD Symbol name should match the exact case as you see it in left panel where all symbols are listed. (Indicator will not work on strategy tester, strategy tester fail to load different symbols data internally, watch video for functional usage) CAUTION   : If you drag any symbol on screen
Asia London New York Session Kill Zone
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
Smart Smc Mmxm based Buy Sell Signals
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
First SMC based (working) buy sell signal indicator Indicator will only draw NEW signals, To back test, use strategy tester.  MESSAGE me for BONUS.  This indicator is one of my best development. I struggled with implementing my method for a long time but finally i was able to automate my entries. We are still not there yet as my exists and sl's are dynamic. as soon as i figure dynamic sls and exists implementation, I will push the update. I might increase the cost exponentially.  This indicator
Perfect Structure V2 Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
V2 of the Perfect structure. What's Inherited from v1? This is the finest structure marking you will ever find in any market. Indicator is coded considering the actual structure any trader would use. Indicator is coded based on actual candle breaks and not coded based on any pivot or predefined values or specific number of candles high and low. Please check out the screenshot. What's new in V2? AI based approach for High accuracy by calculating maximum bars with rapid switch algorithm. Dual tim
Way of the Turtle with AI trained module Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
3 Trading Strategies to Exploit Market Structure (Without Overcomplicating It) Trading isn’t about predicting the future—it’s about spotting patterns, managing risk, and acting when odds favor you. Below are two timeless strategies (and one hybrid) that align with how markets   actually   move, not how we wish they would. Some of the strategies you can trade with the indicator [ Note] Higher timeframe should be 15x of the lower timeframe, for eg. htf 15min, ltf 1min. 1.  The Breakout Trap: Trad
Smt correlation pair divergence ict mmxm mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Pair correlation divergence. Define your pair in indicator setting with this format : SYMBOL1:SYMBOL2,SYMBOL3:SYMBOL4 Already Defined Symbols : EURUSD:GBPUSD,AUDUSD:NZDUSD,USDCHF:EURUSD,USDCAD:Crude,XAUUSD:AUDUSD Symbol name should match the exact case as you see it in left panel where all symbols are listed. CAUTION  : If you drag any symbol on screen and indicator doesn't paint(live mode, not strategy tester) then just  Right click-> indicators list-> select divergence indicator-> edit-> ok-
All in one smart Smc indicator Ict mmxm Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Features List 1: FVG->iFVG Order Block High Transaction Line (Personal strategy) Premium Discount 50% and 61% Previous day high low Previous week high low Candle end countdown Feature List 2 : (Implemented based on feedback from community groups) trend identification Hide FVG, Order Block, Large Transaction line below 50% equilibrium. Hide all/Individual texts/features FUTURE Feature List (Will be implemented only if at least 5 people request for it.) Asia, London, NY lq zones (Implemented) Def
Asia London New York Session Kill Zone Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
Smart Smc Mmxm based Buy Sell Signals mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
First SMC based (working) buy sell signal indicator Indicator will only draw NEW signals, To back test, use strategy tester.  MESSAGE me for BONUS.  This indicator is one of my best development. I struggled with implementing my method for a long time but finally i was able to automate my entries. We are still not there yet as my exists and sl's are dynamic. as soon as i figure dynamic sls and exists implementation, I will push the update. I might increase the cost exponentially.  This indicator
Expert Grade SMC Markings
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Most SMC trades are painfully stressed because, They miss out on trades because there is a lot to mark and they keep forgetting important markings. They back-test a method correctly because back testing is done in one go, they later fail in forward test because they unconsciously change how levels were marked during testing phase. When they don't find a level, they think they are missing something and then mark a wrong level thinking its the right one. Be focused on trading, not marking, because
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt