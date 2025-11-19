Amra
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Atta Hussain
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
🔎 Overview
This Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system that combines Support & Resistance, RSI, ATR, and optional EMA/MACD filters to generate high-probability trades. It is designed to provide stable, consistent trading performance while maintaining strong risk control and clean entries based on market structure.
The EA requires minimal configuration, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.✨ Key Advantages
✔ 1. Market-Structure-Based Entries
Uses Support & Resistance levels to identify meaningful price rejection zones and avoid random trades.
✔ 2. Smart Confirmation Filters
RSI, EMA, ATR, and optional MACD filters help eliminate weak signals and align trades with real market momentum.
✔ 3. Strong Risk Management
ATR-based stop loss, controlled lot sizing, and adjustable Risk–to–Reward ratios ensure every trade follows a disciplined risk structure.
✔ 4. Fully Automated Operation
The EA:
-
Identifies setups
-
Places trades
-
Sets SL/TP
-
Manages trailing stops (if enabled)
No manual input is needed after setup.
✔ 5. Optimized for Gold
Specially designed to work well on
-
XAUUSD
✔ 6. Low Resource Usage
Lightweight execution ensures smooth performance even on low-spec VPS servers.🛠 Technical Features
-
Automatic Support & Resistance detection
-
RSI, ATR, EMA, MACD filters (optional)
-
Volatility-based SL/TP using ATR
-
Spread protection
-
Works with all brokers (4 & 5 digits)
-
Backtest-ready with tick data
-
Clean, simple settings for easy use
Trading Filters
-
UseSupportResistance – Enable/disable S&R-based entries
-
UseRSI – Activate RSI filter
-
UseATR – Use ATR for SL calculation
-
UseEMA – Enable EMA trend filter
-
UseMACD – Add MACD confirmation (if available)
Risk Management
-
RiskPerTrade – Percentage risk for each trade
-
FixedLotSize – Use fixed lots instead of risk-based sizing
-
StopLossATRMultiplier – SL distance based on ATR
-
TakeProfitRR – Take Profit based on Risk:Reward ratio
Trade Management
-
UseTrailingStop – Enable trailing stop
-
TrailingStopATRMultiplier – ATR-based trailing stop
-
MaxSpreadAllowed – Prevent trades when spread is too high
-
MaxOpenTrades – Maximum trades allowed at the same time
General Settings
-
MagicNumber – Unique ID for EA orders
-
Slippage – Allowed deviation
-
TradeDirection – Buy Only / Sell Only / Both
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Pairs: XAUUSD
-
Account Types: Standard, ECN, Cent
-
VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
📌 Product Description
This expert advisor is designed to follow a structured trading approach based on predefined technical conditions. It operates by analyzing market data and executing trades according to its programmed rules. The tool does not guarantee results and does not offer any form of profit assurance. Its purpose is to assist traders by automating routine processes while allowing them to maintain full control over risk settings and trading decisions.
Ideal for traders who want:
-
A structured, rule-based automated strategy
-
Consistent entry logic using market structure
-
Simple configuration with reliable results
-
A system that avoids over-trading and focuses on quality setups
Free support includes:
-
Setup assistance
-
Parameter guidance
-
Optimization tips
-
Regular updates and improvements
-
email: atta.business33@gmail.com