Patient Ancient 4 MT4

Patient Ancient 1-2-3 nerede diye mi soruyorsunuz? Bu sürümler uzun ömürlülük açısından başarılı olmadı, bu yüzden yüklemek istemedim. Ben işe yarayan şeyleri severim; bu ise duygusal bir rollercoaster — anında tatmin istiyorsanız kesinlikle kayıplar göreceksiniz. Sabırlı bir insan mısınız? Bir kenara biraz para koymaya istekli misiniz? O zaman bu sizin için.

Ve lütfen, eğer güvenmiyorsanız satın almayın. Bu ekran görüntülerinin gösterişli olmadığını biliyorum. Şimdi bilmek istediğiniz şeye geçelim.

Bu robot, fiyat hareketini ve göstergelerin kombinasyonunu ölçerek bir işlemi yürütüp yürütmeyeceğine karar verir. Oynayabileceğiniz birkaç parametre vardır — küçük bir değişiklik büyük bir fark yaratabilir.

Bu robot ile hızlı kazanç elde edemezsiniz; adı zaten her şeyi söylüyor.

Önerilen başlangıç bakiyesi: 500 $ veya üzeri, ancak riski seviyorsanız 100 $ veya daha fazlasıyla da başlayabilirsiniz.

MT5 sürümü yakında gelebilir.

Satışlar, deneyi sevdiğim için canlı sinyale eklenecek.

[Screenshot] Backtest başlangıç bakiyesi: €1000 – Ağustos 2020–2025.

Zaman dilimleri: W, D, H4 [ve altı]. H4 altındaki zaman dilimleri güvenilir olmayabilir, ancak sizin için çalışan ayarlar bulursanız umut verici olabilir. Bir şey yapmadan önce geriye dönük test yapmanızı öneririm. Grafiğin zaman dilimini ana zaman dilimi parametresine göre ayarlayın.

Haftalık zaman diliminde geriye dönük test yapmak mümkün değildir, bu yüzden yeterli zamanınız varsa demo hesapta yapmanız gerekir.

Kararlı bir VPS kullanmanızı tavsiye ederim veya ağınıza çok güveniyorsanız, güncellemeleri kapatılmış düşük watt’lı bir dizüstü bilgisayar veya Windows sunucu kullanarak 24/7 çalıştırabilirsiniz… sadece bazı fikirler. Raspberry Pi’yi duydunuz mu? Evet, onu da kullanabilirsiniz.

Varsayılan ayarlar H4 set dosyasıdır ve günümüz ekonomisinde çok iyi çalışır, ancak varsayılan lot boyutu farklıdır. Yine de setlerden birini yükleyip gerektiğinde ayarlamanızı öneririm. Önceki yılların performansı, bugünkü altın talebi üstünlük kazanana kadar genellikle yukarı-aşağı hareket ederek pek bir ilerleme göstermedi.

Gelecekte başarı garantisi veremem, bu yüzden mümkün olduğunca kazanmaya çalışın. Bunu ömür boyu bir gelir kaynağı değil, yatırım olarak görün.

Altın için alımlar oldukça başarılıdır, satışlar ise geri çekilmeler nedeniyle daha zordur ve bu geri çekilmeler tekrar kısa vadeli alımlar haline gelir. Parametrelerde daha fazla açıklayacağım. Bu robotla sürekli alımlar göreceksiniz. Düşüş trendinden daha fazla para kazanmanın bir yolunu bulmak isterseniz buyurun. Hatta EA’yı iki kez yükleyebilirsiniz: biri sadece alım, diğeri sadece satım için, kendi özel ayarlarınızı kullanarak, özellikle de farklı bir zaman diliminde satış yapıyorsanız.

Parameters.

Fixed lot size (or equity amount for AutoLot) : Fixed lot size, currently it will say 100 because autolot is on. when you turn off autolot this will become the lot size. If you dont understand read the next line.

Auto lot calculation : [yes] or [no]. When it is set to yes then fixed lot size becomes equity per 0.01 lot size. so lets say i got a 1000 dollars and i fill in 100, then lot size will be 0.10. when setting this to no then fixed lot size becomes the normal lot size.

Pips required for buy signal : It will measure the open and close time of the candle of the current timeframe. lets say it is a 1000 pips, if open and close time difference is 1000 pips or higher in a bullish movement then it has permission to execute a buy, buys could still be limited to other factors that you will see below.

Upward pips maximum (0 = disabled) : lets say you want to put a cap on the pips required for the buy signal you put the amount of pips in here and it will not execute a trade if pips come above that value. also putting this value below the buy signal value will disable all buy trades because it will block itself. this can be usefull if you want to temporary disable buys.

Pips required for sell signal : same this as the buy signal pips but then in a bearish motion, set the amount of pips for a sell to be triggered. the less pips the higher the trading frequency wich could be dangerous.

Downward pips maximum (0 = disabled) : the cap for the sell signal pips for a bearish movement, also cancelling if below pip requirement, wich is the case on the default settings.

Buy take profit in pips (0 = no TP) : take profit for the buys, 0 will disable it.

Buy stop loss in pips (0 = no SL) : stop loss for the buys, 0 will disable it.

Buy trailing stop in pips (0 = disabled) : trailing stop for the buys, 0 will disable it.

Sell take profit in pips (0 = no TP) : take profit for the sell, 0 will disable it. will become a buy tp for the reverse sells if reverse is turned on.

Sell stop loss in pips (0 = no SL) : stop loss for the sell, 0 will disable it. will become a buy stop loss is sell reverse is turned on.

Sell trailing stop in pips (0 = disabled) : trailing stop for the sell, 0 will disable it. will become a buy trailing stop if reverse sell is turned on.

Use trend indicator : [yes] or [no]. yes will enable this indicator, no will disable it. this trend determination can determin wether to buy or to sell buy measing amount of candles in a positve direction or negative direction depending on the settings.

Trend timeframe : you can choose all timeframes to measure a trend using the direction of price. you can change the timeframe while still being within a bigger timeframe or a smaller one.

Trend candlesticks : fill in a number to count the amount of candles to make a decision, a higher number makes reaction speed to actual trends slower unless its on a smaller timeframe.

Limit trade : [yes] or [no]. yes will limit to 1 active trade at a time. no will allow unlimited amount of open trades, so for example should 2 candles back to back meet conditions to execute a trade then it will do so.

Enable sell condition : [yes] or [no]. because sell trends are more unpredictable i wanted to verify it, so putting this setting on yes will make it measue 4 4hour candles to determin if it is really a downtrend, i dont recommend this setting but if you want to try go ahead.. no means it is disabled.

Reverse sell : [yes] or [no]. When sell conditions are met then the sell will turn into a buy instead. this buy will use the sell tp, sl and trailing stop as a second buy tp,sl and trailing stop. so adjusting the sell setting will directly affect the 2nd buy settings but not the first. so when there is a downtrend you can still buy when a certain price condition has been met.

Main timeframe : the main timeframe of the EA, this will change wich timeframe it will measure the candle, also change the timeframe of the chart when you change this.

EMA Limit : Will decide the direction it is allowed to trade base on EMA'S. this ema will be measure using the main timeframe, so changing that will change this too, see for yourself if this works. i do recommend it.

Trailing stop check interval (seconds) : this will make the trailing stop wait for 30 second to prevent modifying too much. brokers dont like their servers to be loaded with tasks.

Minimum pips movement for trailing update : Pip step for the trailing stops, i decided not to seperate them because this function is pure for slowing down trailing stop modification.

Sorularınız için bana mesaj atın.

