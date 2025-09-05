Orca MT4

Orca detects a trend along with slight price stagnation, and then takes a position aiming for a breakout in the trend direction.

By avoiding tricky movements typical of range-bound conditions and instead aiming for breakouts, it achieves tight stop-loss settings.

It performs well in trending markets but may show stagnation in results when range-bound conditions persist.

This EA is suitable for assets like USDJPY and Gold, which tend to show one-directional price movement when a trend forms.

The EA operates on the 1-hour timeframe.

 Parameter Descriptions

  • LotManagement — Enables the compounding function when set to true .

  • LotFactor — Determines lot size when LotManagement is enabled.

  • FixedLot — Sets the fixed lot size when LotManagement is disabled.

  • MaxLot — Maximum lot size allowed for trading.

  • MiniLot — Minimum lot size required for trading.

  • slippage — Maximum allowable slippage for trade execution.

  • MagicNumber — Unique identifier used by the EA to distinguish its own trades based on the symbol and this number.

  • OrderComment — Custom comment attached to the positions opened.

  • symbol_pair — Selecting a currency pair automatically sets the parameters and timeframe internally for trading. The parameters are optimized as of July 2025 but should be adjusted manually depending on market conditions. Changes to the parameters below this setting will not be applied unless you set this field to “CUSTOM”.

  • TakeProfit — Take profit value, measured in points.

  • StopLoss — Stop loss value, measured in points.

  • BreakOutBarCount — Number of candles used to calculate the range. The price span from the current candle back through this number of H1 candles helps determine whether the market is range-bound.

  • RangeSize — Width of the range prior to breakout. If price remains within this range during a trend, the EA will place a pending stop order in the breakout direction.

  • TrailingStop — Enables trailing stop if set to true .

  • TrailingBars — When trailing stop is enabled, this defines how many candles back the stop-loss will trail to the high/low of H1 candles.

  • BreakEven — Enables breakeven functionality if set to true .

  • BreakEvenTrigger — Number of points the price must move into profit before adjusting stop-loss to the breakeven offset.

  • BreakEvenOffset — Distance (in points) to move the stop-loss when breakeven is triggered.

  • StartHour — Hour at which the EA starts operating. For example, setting this to 4 starts operation at exactly 4:00 MT5 time (adjusted to 5:00 during Daylight Saving Time).

  • EndHour — Hour at which the EA stops operating. For example, setting this to 17 keeps the EA active until 17:59 (adjusted to 18:59 during DST).

  • WeekEndClose — If true , closes any open positions at the end of the week.

  • WeekEndCloseTime — Time at which positions are closed on Friday. Adjusted +1 hour during Daylight Saving Time.

  • LWMA_SlowMa ~ BBdeviation — Indicator parameter values used for trading logic.

※ During Daylight Saving Time (DST), all time-based settings are automatically adjusted +1 hour.



