Connect BingX Spot to MT5 Service
- Yardımcı programlar
- Eda Kaya
- Sürüm: 1.2
Connect BingX Spot Expert MetaTrader 5
The BingX Spot to MT5 Expert is a dedicated tool designed to stream real-time BingX Spot cryptocurrency charts into MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor does not support buy or sell order execution. Instead, it uses the official BingX API to connect the exchange with the MT5 platform, enabling seamless data transfer for crypto assets.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT5 Indicator Installation | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT5 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 | Best MT5 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT5 | Prop Firm Protector: Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT5 | Money Management + DrawDown Protector: Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro MT5
BingX Spot to MT5 Expert Specifications Table
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Category
|
Trading Tool
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
-
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
-
|
Market Type
|
Cryptocurrency
BingX Spot to MT5 Connect Service at a Glance
This service relies on MT5’s WebRequest feature to fetch live data directly from BingX servers. Due to platform security settings, users must manually grant permission for WebRequest access to the required domain to establish the connection.
WebRequest Activation Steps
Follow these steps to enable WebRequest in MetaTrader 5:
- Open the "Tools" menu and select "Options"
- In the "Options" window, go to the "Expert Advisors" tab
- Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
- Add the following API address: https://open-api.bingx.com, then click OK to confirm
Adding BingX Spot Symbols
To display cryptocurrency charts from BingX Spot Market in MT5, add the symbols to the Market Watch list:
- Press Ctrl + U to open the "Symbols" window
- In the popup, navigate to "Custom" > "BingX/Spot"
- Double-click the desired symbol to add it to Market Watch
- Then, go to the Market Watch panel and double-click the symbol to open its chart
Note: Chart information is displayed in the "Expert" tab of MetaTrader 5.
BingX Spot to MT5 Expert Settings
The Expert includes the following configuration options:
- Candle count to download (min=100, max=10000): Defines how many candles are fetched upon Expert launch
- One Symbol, Different Charts, Equal Candles: When enabled, ensures all charts with the same symbol display an identical number of candles
Note:
When "One Symbol, Different Charts, Equal Candle Count" is enabled and multiple charts of the same symbol (e.g., ETH/USDT) are opened in various timeframes, a “+” sign is added to each chart’s title (e.g., ETH+, ETH++).
Each chart then fetches its own data from the server while keeping the candle count equal across timeframes.
If the option is disabled, higher timeframes generate their data using lower timeframes, reducing API calls to the server.
Conclusion
The BingX Spot to MT5 Connect Service is an efficient tool for viewing live cryptocurrency prices from the BingX exchange within MetaTrader 5. Acting purely as a data bridge, this Expert retrieves accurate and customizable price data via the BingX API, allowing users to perform detailed chart analysis without executing trades on the platform.