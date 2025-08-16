Alert Signal Trading MT5
- Yardımcı programlar
- Trinh Dat
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 7 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT5
- Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword
- All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ...
- Option to auto open grid orders
How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal here
Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market)
Works flawless, although some settings do need some more explanation. I'd like to motivate the developer to add a bit more detail to the instructional page. However, the software works as it should and even on the 1.0 version can turn an effective indicator in a great EA. News filter included; trailing SL, TP settings are flexible as well. Thanks Trinh, exactly what I was looking for.