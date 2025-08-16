Alert Signal Trading MT5

5

The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT5

  • Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword
  • All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ...
  • Option to auto open grid orders

How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal here

Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market)


We always bring customers high quality products with the most professional service.

PM me if you have any problem. I also provide EA for trading based Tradingview Alert.



İncelemeler 1
Gerard Geilen
294
Gerard Geilen 2025.09.05 07:24 
 

Works flawless, although some settings do need some more explanation. I'd like to motivate the developer to add a bit more detail to the instructional page. However, the software works as it should and even on the 1.0 version can turn an effective indicator in a great EA. News filter included; trailing SL, TP settings are flexible as well. Thanks Trinh, exactly what I was looking for.

