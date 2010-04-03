Volume Compair Indicator

It allows traders to better understand the balance between buying and selling pressure, providing clear visual signals for potential reversals and breakouts.

✨ Key Features:

  • 📊 Cumulative Delta Volume: separates buying and selling pressure in real time.

  • 📈 Median Buy & Sell Volume lines: highlight equilibrium zones in order flow.

  • Volume Velocity Factor: adjusts delta strength based on sudden volume changes.

  • 🔔 Smart MFI Alerts: automatic buy/sell arrows appear when Money Flow Index (MFI) reaches overbought/oversold levels.

  • 🔧 Fully customizable settings: Cumulative Delta period, range, MFI levels, and velocity factor.

📊 How to Use:

  1. Blue histogram = Cumulative Delta Up (buying pressure).

  2. Orange histogram = Cumulative Delta Down (selling pressure).

  3. White lines = Median Buy & Sell Volumes, showing balance zones.

  4. Green/Red arrows = Automatic alerts for possible reversals when MFI confirms exhaustion.

🚀 Benefits for Traders:

  • Detect hidden buying/selling pressure before price reacts.

  • Combine volume and order flow signals with technical analysis.

  • Anticipate market reversals at extreme volume conditions.

  • Works on Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, and Crypto.

  • Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders.


