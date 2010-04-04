CMF Scalping Indicator

Dynamic CMF Calculation: Customize the period for the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) to fine-tune your analysis and maximize signal precision.

Intuitive Color-Coded Alerts: Instantly interpret market conditions with clear visual cues:

  • 🟢 Green Alert: Indicates the Overbought zone – signaling a potential selling opportunity.

  • 🔴 Red Alert: Indicates the Oversold zone – suggesting a potential buying opportunity.

  • Gray Alert: Represents the Neutral zone – a signal to wait for a confirmed trend or reversal.

Automatic Divergence Detection: Effortlessly uncover hidden market turning points. Our system automatically spots divergences between price and momentum, helping you anticipate significant reversals.

Real Volume Integration: Enhance signal accuracy by switching to the Real Volume Option, ensuring your trading decisions are based on the most reliable market data.


