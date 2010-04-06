Octave Fractal Channel

Octave Fractal Channel — Dynamic Gann-Based Support/Resistance Levels with Auto-Scaling.

This indicator plots a dynamic channel based on the fractal structure of price movement. Channel levels adapt to the current symbol and timeframe, making it suitable for use across various financial instruments — from currency pairs to cryptocurrencies and indices.

The indicator can be used in combination with other technical tools, such as the RSI oscillator, to provide additional signal filtering.

How to use

  • Level [6/8] may be considered a potential reversal zone downward. If price reaches this level and RSI begins rising after falling below 30, it may indicate a possible upward move.

  • Level [2/8] may be considered a potential reversal zone upward. If price reaches this level and RSI begins declining after exceeding 70, it may suggest a possible downward move.

  • Level [4/8] represents the central line of the channel. Price often consolidates near this zone. Opening positions close to this level is not recommended without additional confirmation.

  • Levels [0/8] and [8/8] mark the outer boundaries of the channel. These can be used to set stop-loss levels or as supplementary confirmation of trend direction.

To improve signal reliability, consider combining with:

  • RSI behavior (period 14),
  • Trading volume,
  • Classic candlestick patterns (e.g., pin bars or engulfing patterns).

Repeated testing of levels [2/8] or [6/8] followed by a bounce may serve as an additional analytical signal.

This indicator does not guarantee signal accuracy and is not a standalone trading strategy. Additional analysis is recommended before making trading decisions.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Your good friend
Sergei Semenov
Göstergeler
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
Trend Zig Zag
Sergei Semenov
Göstergeler
Trend Zig Zag: A Trend Reversal Indicator The Trend Zig Zag is an advanced indicator designed to precisely identify key market reversals and filter out market "noise." By building upon the classic Zig Zag indicator, it gives traders a clearer view of the trend structure, helping them find optimal entry and exit points. Key Advantages: Focus on the Trend : This indicator uses data from a higher timeframe, which lets you ignore minor price fluctuations and focus on significant movements. This i
Zig Zag Robot
Sergei Semenov
Göstergeler
Zig Zag Robot: A Comprehensive Reversal Trading System The Zig Zag Robot is a powerful tool designed to accurately identify key market reversals and filter out market "noise." It goes beyond a simple Zig Zag indicator by combining multiple tools and built-in logic to provide you with ready-to-use trading signals and help you make more informed decisions. How It Works The indicator uses a multi-level approach to market analysis, which allows it to find high-probability entry points: Signal Filter
