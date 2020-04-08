Bricks Trend following Zones

There are many many situations you may want to use this indicator and you may not want to. Please refer the doc attached in the comment section for complete guidance.

Check comments for manual.

Keep in mind,

Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value.

- Rahul





My other indicators you may like

[I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]

Advanced SMC indicator 38$

Advanced Multi SMT pair divergence indicator 38$

Advanced internal/external structure detections 38$