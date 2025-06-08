AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4

5

AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for intraday trading on the US30 (Dow Jones) index. (Note_SET FILE IS ATTACHED IN COMMENT)
The EA intelligently identifies high-probability trade setups using dynamic price action and built-in adaptive logic.

Key features:

  • Optimized for US30 index (works best on M15 and M30 timeframes)

  • Smart position management with customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop

  • Adaptive entry and exit logic designed for volatile market movements

  • No grid, no martingale (safe risk management options available)

  • Fully automated and easy to set up

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

Ideal for traders looking for consistent performance in US30 index trading with minimal manual intervention.
Tested on major brokers with fast execution and low spread.



İncelemeler 1
GIUSEPPE CAPRETTI
38
GIUSEPPE CAPRETTI 2025.07.08 12:46 
 

I purchased a new product from Mr. Vyom Tekriwal (AI DRIVEN US30INDEX TRADING); his assistance was prompt and effective, with great availability. I am convinced he is a very capable operator and knowledgeable about trading. Thanks Vyom! Greetings to all the members of this beautiful Community

Önerilen ürünler
Vanigan Gold pro Mt4
Nissar Ahmed
Uzman Danışmanlar
VANIGAN GOLD PRO MT4 - Professional Summary Overview Advanced institutional-grade Expert Advisor combining multi-timeframe technical analysis with comprehensive risk management for professional forex and commodity trading. Key Features Smart Trading : EMA + RSI + Bollinger Bands signal generation Risk Management : Dynamic position sizing with margin protection Account Safety : Multi-layered protection with drawdown limits Professional Tools : News filter, session control, trailing stops
UniTradeXpert
Tsz Fung Wong
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing UniTradeXpert: Your Ultimate Forex Program! Uncover the extraordinary potential of UniTradeXpert, a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted to enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support , this EA provides a decisive edge in the fiercely competitive market with an astounding accuracy rate of 99.9% . UniTradeXpert excels in oscillation trading within the one-hour timeframe of the AUDCAD currency pair. This professional app
Linear Weighted MA on EurUsd
Catalin Zachiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
The expert uses Linear Weighted Moving Average to place pending stop orders , in combination with Dark Cloud Cover and Piercing Line candle formations . The closing of the orders is done using the newly formed highs or lows of the price .        The EA is made for long term trading and it is built specially for EUR/USD pair . Recomended TIMEFRAME H1 . Pair EUR/USD . Parameters : Lots-for fixed lot size . Manage Lot- true/false; Risk Percent - if Manage Lot is set to true ; StopLoss / Take
FREE
SureFire Revolution
Pui Yan Lam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Please do not trust any backtest result. Use a demo account to try it. SureFire is a well-known Martingale Hedging strategy in Forex trading.  No need to predict market direction.  This expert is not just an ordinary Sure Fire strategy, but reinvented the trade setup logic based on calculations.  Good money management is the critical factor to run this EA.  Highly aggressive in trading big market movement. Definitely the best tool in a volatile market.  LIVE TRADE signal is here:  https://www.
Fox AI MT4
Ruslan Nicolaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fox AI, geceleri para birimleri ticareti yapan, makine öğrenimi ve akıllı algoritmalar kullanarak devir süresi boyunca işlem açmak ve bunları 12 saat içinde kapatmak için tam otomatik bir sistemdir. Tens platformunda çalışan Kras adlı bir derin öğrenme uygulamasına dayanmaktadır. Kras, NASA, YouTube ve CORN gibi kuruluşlar tarafından yaygın olarak kullanılmaktadır. Fox AI sistemi 2003'ten beri sürekli olarak başarılı olmuştur ve martingale veya grid stratejileri gibi riskli para yönetimi teknikl
Ai God EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Uzman Danışmanlar
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
IntelliTrade
Vasile Silviu Urs
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex piyasasında maksimum kârlılığa ulaşmanıza yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış yenilikçi ticaret robotumuzla tanışın. Alım satım robotumuz, bekleyen emirleri cari fiyatın üstüne veya altına yerleştirmek için gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanır ve kar al ve zararı durdur parametrelerini belirleyebilir. Bu, kayıplarınızı sınırlayabilmenizi ve kazançlarınızı en üst düzeye çıkarabilmenizi sağlayarak hassas risk yönetimine izin verir. Alım satım robotumuz ayrıca karınızı güvence altına almanızı ve risk
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Uzman Danışmanlar
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
Netsrac Correlation Trader
Carsten Pflug
4.73 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Netsrac Correlation Trader (NCT) is a very powerful tool to trade positive and negative correlated currency pairs with hedged orders.  1) It looks for positive and negative correlated pairs 2) It shows you a signal, if the correlated pairs are not in balance 3) It can "autotrade" some or all correlated pairs with your setting of time frames and signal-values (handle with care) 4) It can set the correct lot size to have pip value and daily range based optimal hedge trades 5) It can be your singl
CHF Portal
Ngo Yung Lau
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHF Portal is designed for Trading USDCHF specifically. Trading Concept The operation concept of CHF Portal is based on an algorithm which tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, CHF Portal works with its own calculation logic according to historical volatility and price movement. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect CHF Portal can be able to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because CHF Port
FX Multi Recovery
Keisuke Tsutsui
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is Special Intelligent Recovery system for Any Multi Pairs in a one accounts by Standards Martingale for Same "MAGIC Numbers ：Manual Orders =0  ", attached only one charts, Also possible only attached pair by "Single Mode", This is only recovery EA, not trading EA. Backtest is only recovery sample. defaluts is for M5 timeframe set up. You should set Same Target EA's Magic Numbers  to This EA Magic Numbers, if Manual Trade, you should set Magic=0. Also we recommend for good recovery ,please
Gold Important Sniper Level MT4
Ren Cheng Yao
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Important Sniper Level MT4  Sınırlı Teklif: Sadece 10 kopya kaldı – Acele edin, sadece 10 tane kaldı!   Mevcut Fiyat:    489 | Sonraki Fiyat: 599  | Nihai Fiyat: $1299  Canlı Sinyal:   Gerçek hesap performansını görüntülemek için tıklayın! Neden Gold Important Sniper Level MT4'ü Seçmelisiniz? Manuel analizden, kaçırılan fırsatlardan veya kötü işlemlerden sıkıldınız mı? Yoksa piyasa dalgalanmaları sırasında agresif stratejiler nedeniyle yıkıcı kayıplar mı yaşadınız?   Gold Important Sniper
Gold Gridscalping MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.65 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Gridscalping  is designed with a Moving Average and MACD indicator for entry points. If you have suggestions or criticism, or additional features and indicators, please submit them via comments or reviews.  I will fix it in the next version. Recommendations: Currency pair: GOLD/ XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! set
FREE
Crossover Tactics Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Uzman Danışmanlar
Crossover Tactics Ultimate Expert Advisor,   popüler   Hareketli Ortalama Geçiş Stratejilerini   otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Sinyallerin güvenilirliğini artırmak için gelişmiş filtreleme teknikleri kullanırken, üç hareketli ortalamanın kesişimine dayalı olarak en uygun giriş noktalarını belirlemede mükemmeldir. Ancak, bu EA'yı diğerlerinden ayıran şey, TPSL Sürücü Yardımcı Programı algoritması olarak bilinen kapsamlı ticari yönetim sistemidir. Bu uzman danışmanın göze ç
MaxProfitDz v4
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Uzman Danışmanlar
MaxProfitDZ Expert adviser MaxProfitDz v1.4     Recommendations Symbol: ALL PAIRS ..i Recommended    EURUSD. Time Frame:1M. Brokers: ALL brokers .  low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage Minimum Deposit Recommended :   $500 USD  Lot Size for 500$   : 0.01  Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 0.1-2 points. A very fast VPS is required Parameters EA TrendON=true (Read the  note ) MMType = 2 LotMultiplikator = 1 LotConst_or_not = TRUE Take profit :5-10 pips  for accounts with five
KT Stochastic Divergence Robot MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Uzman Danışmanlar
KT Stochastic Divergence robot is a 100% automated expert advisor that trades regular and hidden divergence built between the price and Stochastic oscillator. The divergence signals are fetched from our freely available Stochastic Divergence indicator. Not every divergence ends up in a successful price reversal, that's why this ea combines the raw divergences signals with its inbuilt technical analysis module to exploit the price inefficiency that occurs after some selected divergence signals.
RSI Multi Currency EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Multi-Currency EA MT4 , birden fazla döviz çifti ve zaman diliminde kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş güçlü Göreceli Güç Endeksi (RSI) stratejilerini uygular. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), grid (ızgara) toparlanma, hedge (koruma) seçenekleri ve martingale stratejileri (varsayılan olarak devre dışı bırakılmıştır) dahil olmak üzere kapsamlı işlem yetenekleri sunar. Kesin giriş yöntemleri (kırılmalar, dönüşler, trend takibi) ve esnek çıkış kuralları (göstergelere, zamana veya kara dayalı) ile birlikt
DAX30 Trading Robot
Elmira Memish
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
DAX30 Trading Robot Robot is designed to trade DAX 30 Index. Optimised .set file can be found in the comments section. Just run the optimised settings on M15 chart and robot will trade for you. You can change the risk% acroding to your risk management rules. The results in the screenshot were acquired with 2%  for each trade. Robot is designed by market cycles of DAX30 Index. You can use it for different timeframes as well. Please do not hesitate to contact for details.
SIRR Smart AI Pro 3
Bruno Rosa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sirr Smart AI Pro 3  for MT4 EA is an automated and easy to use expert advisor that has the Stochastic indicator working in combination with RSI and MACD filters built in.   We have spent a lot of time testing many expert advisors . After years of testing and development, the result is an dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. Our product is also fully compatible with PipFinite Trend Indicator PRO as well. The EA has been designed for trading with the popular symbols
NY Opening Pending EA indexes
Francesco Fava
Uzman Danışmanlar
This program works only on indexes, better US indexes like US30, US100 (USTEC), US500 (SP500) at New York Stock Exchange opening time (16:30) and automatically manage for each opening Trailing Stop Loss and BreakEven (if set). It is based on NY opening physiological movements of indexes quotes by putting pendants orders at defined (Gap) distance. It has an automatic recovery system in case the first trade gone in loss. It is possible to decide which multiply factor to use for the recover, thus i
TradeAuto
Youngil Jin
Uzman Danışmanlar
optimum automatic and manual system transactions You only need to set Auto Lot and Auto Stop Loss. lot = AccountEquity()/Riskmoney Average value through simple setting, removal, trend filtering, and partial closure of lost locations. The automatic calculation system prepares settings with just a few clicks. Unlike the grid strategy of processing only orders for the entire group, some losses can be reduced while reducing the burden of deposits. Benefits: 1. Ideal for handling non-prof
RoNz Ultimate EA
Roni Nafrianto
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA uses most popular Indicators to test your own strategy and use it to trade. You can combine each Indicator to match your strategy. Many features included like Auto Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, Profit Lock, Pending Orders, Etc. Each Indicator has additional parameters eg. TimeFrame, Signal Method, Reverse Signal. Indicators Moving Average 1/2/3 Parabolic SAR MACD Envelopes Bollinger Bands Alligator Fractals ADX Stochastic RVI RSI CCI DeMarker Momentum ATR Additional Indicators
Oceania Algo
Armin Heshmat
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Important note :  To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work. please  go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  => Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here (  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :   http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml    )  if you have any problem , pls contact me anytime  The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in th
Neelo Scalper
Shahid Rasool
Uzman Danışmanlar
Neelo Scalper EA   Neelo Scalper EA FOR MT4 EA works on based on HFT (high frequency trading) algorithm. Its mean trades average holding time remains in seconds. EA put two stop orders 1 buy stop and 1 sell top and two limit orders 1 buy limit and 1 sell limit at near current price. And these 4 pending orders frequently keep modifying at predefined timer in seconds at predefined distance from current price. And during news events and sudden high volatility events EA took these orders into trade
CB Trend Reversal EURUSD
Cong Li Tang
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA analyses historical price datas to identify trend reversal . Through the systematic accumulation and analysis of vast amounts of market data, the algorithm identifies patterns, correlations and generates market trend forecasts. Using this information, the algorithm makes strategic moves at the right moment. In order to maintain the quality of the EA, we may choose to stop selling new licenses at any time. Current price $50 , finally price will be $499. By prioritising quality over qu
VJX Gold
Jhad
Uzman Danışmanlar
VJX GOLD MT4 VJX Gold is an Expert Advisor developed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Price: 99$ -> 150$                 It is based on over  8 years of trading and development experience , with a focus on  long-term  consistency and adaptive market analysis. Key Strengths Proprietary algorithm focused on broader market trends Adaptive risk management to safeguard capital during volatility Smart trade execution logic designed for different market conditions Integrated performance dashboard directly
Miracle IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Danışmanla manuel işlem (panel ve görsel sinyaller) Welcome, professional traders! Now you can experience a     new way of manual trading     with our innovative EA. İşte yaptığı şey: - Önemli bilgiler sağlayarak yatırımcıların daha bilinçli kararlar almasına yardımcı olur. - Dünya çapındaki analistler tarafından yüzlerce otonom algoritma kullanılarak oluşturuldu. - "Bilinçaltı" yöntemini kullanan kendi kendine eğitim almış uzmanlar da dahil olmak üzere her seviyedeki insanın kullanımı kolaydır
Jarvis Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jarvis it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions          Jarvis It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.    Jarvis       is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.                                       You can download the demo and test it yourself.                 
Oceania Emperor AI
Armin Heshmat
Uzman Danışmanlar
Oceania Emperor AI EA always  profit results are variable and determined according to the market movement.The indicators used in EA expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy ,It was developed by ENZOFXEA team in Germany with experienced traders with more than 15 years of trading experience. It's multi currency  { AUCAD , AUDNZD , NZDCAD }  You launch all three currency pairs at the same time and the activity is high. All types o
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.78 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (92)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.79 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (62)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.69 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Zenith — altın (XAUUSD) için premium EA Gold Zenith — altın (XAUUSD) için premium EA Gold Zenith , XAUUSD (altın) için güçlü ve disiplinli bir algoritmadır. Riskli yöntemleri (grid, martingale vb.) kullanmaz ve her işlem zarar durdur (SL) ile korunur. Mantık: trend hareketini tespit eder ve geri çekilmelerde (pullback) işlem açar; sinyal başına yalnızca tek pozisyon açılır. Karmaşık kurulum yok — varsayılan ayarlar canlı kullanım için hazırdır: EA’yı grafiğe bırakın ve başlayın. Neden güven
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.59 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
CrazyGOLD MT4
Hong Tao Yu
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIVE SIGNAL - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339751 CrazyGOLD  is a professional Expert Advisor optimized for trading XAU/USD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe . Its architecture is built on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, focusing on liquidity zones and swing resistance to identify high-probability entries. The gold market has been highly unpredictable in recent years, and many traders struggle to manage it manually. CrazyGOLD-M1 provides a reliable solution by applying systematic analysis
Martini EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
OpenAI ile Yapay Zeka Odaklı Teknoloji Martini AI EA, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD ve USDCHF için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir işlem Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenlik, istikrarlı getiri ve ölçeklenebilir kârlılığa odaklanır. Martini AI EA, en yeni ChatGPT teknolojisi üzerine kurulu, sinir ağları, makine öğrenimi ve yapay zeka destekli analitiklerle geliştirilmiş disiplinli bir scalping stratejisini entegre eder. Bu, uyarlanabilir karar verme, hassas işlem ve olağanüstü bir işlem deneyimi sağlar. 7000'
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Note Set file for BTCUSD is attached in Comment Section Introducing SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD and XAUUSD/Gold with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-making. This EA is engineered for serious traders who demand accuracy, discipline, and consistency in every trade. This Expert Ad
Dow Jones Rocket EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
US30 Power EA MT5 – Built for Precision, Profitability, and Prop Firm Readiness At Trade Smarter, we understand that effective trading relies on precision and insight. Our dedicated team has developed an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that specializes in trading the US30 Index, Gold, and Bitcoin, boasting an impressive accuracy and win rate of 80 percent and above. We have integrated advanced AI technology with proven trading strategies to deliver optimal performance. Our Expert Advisor utilize
SMC Hacker AI for Bitcoin Trading MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
SMC Hacker AI MT5 – Bitcoin Smart Trading Automation Powered by Smart Money Concepts and VWAP AI Intelligence This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using: Pattern recognition based on historical data Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing Th
Satoshimind BTC Gold Scalper MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trending Satoshimind AI BTCUSD & Gold Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to trade the Bitcoin, EURUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) pairs with high accuracy. This EA is based on trend-following and momentum-based entry logic, optimized for short-term intraday scalping. Note-Set files for BTCUSD & Gold are attached in comment section-Download from there & use it in live, demo, forward & back test. It uses a combination of adaptive indicators to identify strong market condit
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 -  BTCUSD Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Update 3August2025- Message me directly for Installation of Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5_EA after you buy. I will setup correctly to trade BTCUSD Pair.Also If you want all previous versions with this new one then let me know, I will share all MT5 previous versions. Introducing Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/
Gann AI Indicator MT5 for Bitcoin Manual Trading
Vyom Tekriwal
Göstergeler
Gann AI Indicator MT5 for Bitcoin Manual Trading is a precision-engineered tool designed to help traders identify high-probability trend entries and exits on Bitcoin pairs. Leveraging advanced Gann methodologies combined with AI-enhanced algorithms, this indicator is optimized for manual trading strategies that seek to capture significant market moves with clarity and confidence. The indicator dynamically plots directional signals and adaptive trend lines to highlight potential reversals and tre
FREE
BTC Pro Quantum Arbitrage AI MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Pro Quantum Arbitrage AI MT4 is a powerful Expert Advisor built for precision arbitrage trading. It uses advanced AI algorithms to identify inefficiencies in price movements and execute rapid trades with high accuracy. Optimized for volatile assets, the EA performs best on Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging market momentum and price disparities. Designed for the H1 timeframe, it adapts to changing market conditions and delivers consistent performance with minimal user interventio
Gold Quantum King EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Quantum King EA MT5 - Please Use Recommended Set File for Gold Added in Comment Section _ Use M15 time on Gold for live & backtest . Thankyou! Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with advanced algorithmic logic and a blend of proven technical indicators, this EA aims to deliver consistent performance under various market conditions. This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligen
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Göstergeler
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4 This advanced MT4 indicator leverages artificial intelligence to identify high-probability market reversal points with up to 90% accuracy. Designed for traders who demand precision, it analyzes price action in real time and highlights optimal entry opportunities for both buy and sell trades. Suitable for all major Forex pairs and timeframes, this tool is ideal for intraday and swing trading strategies. Key Features: AI-powered reversal detection Clear
SMC Precision AI Buy Sell Indicator
Vyom Tekriwal
Göstergeler
SMC Precision AI – Institutional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the edge of institutional trading with SMC Precision AI – an advanced AI-powered Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator built for serious traders who want precision, clarity, and high-probability trade setups. Key Features:Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – Identifies key liquidity zones, order blocks, mitigation zones, and market structure shifts used by institutions. AI-Powered Signals – Enhanced by real-time AI l
AI Trend Catcher Gold MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Here is your description with all special characters, emojis, and icons removed for a clean, professional version: AI Trend Catcher Gold MT5 – Precision AI-Powered Gold Trading Please find the SET FILE in the comment section to be used only for backtesting and live testing on Gold/XAUUSD in the M15 timeframe. Unleash the power of artificial intelligence to dominate the XAUUSD market with AI Trend Catcher Gold MT5 – a next-generation expert advisor designed specifically for gold trading on MetaTr
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 VYOM
Vyom Tekriwal
Göstergeler
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 Reversal AI Alpha Trend is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect high-probability reversal zones using advanced AI-based pattern recognition and market structure analysis. This tool combines smart logic with real-time confirmation to help traders identify optimal entry points before major market turns. Whether you're trading volatile instruments like BTCUSD, US30, NASDAQ , or safer assets like Gold and major currency pairs , this indicator ada
Quantum Multicurrency AI Trading BOT MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Multicurrency AI Robot MT4 is a powerful automated trading expert advisor designed for diverse currency pair trading using intelligent decision-making algorithms. It operates with precision across multiple forex instruments, making it an ideal solution for traders who seek consistent performance in volatile markets. This EA is engineered to analyze various market conditions using advanced logic to determine optimal entry and exit points. It supports fixed lot size trading with adjustable
Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to target consistent opportunities across major currency pairs using AI-assisted logic and sniper-style trade entries. This automated trading system is built for traders seeking consistent performance, intelligent risk management, and low-drawdown results. It uses advanced technical filters, trend identification, and volatility assessment to generate high-probability trades during active market hours. Developed wit
Forex Machine AI Bot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Machine AI Bot MT4     (Note_High Risk Set file is attached in comment_Use it in M15 time on any currency and see the magic_Recommended Capital $2K-5K) Forex Machine AI Bot MT4 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for consistent intraday trading performance. The EA is built on smart algorithmic logic and integrates multiple layers of trade filtering, risk control, and dynamic position sizing. It is suitable for traders looking for an automated solution that adapts to changing market cond
Nasdaq AI Precision Bot for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
3.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
DAX | NASDAQ AI Precision Bot for MT5 – Suitable for Prop Firm as Well - UPGRADED with ENHANCED AI FEATURES And ACCURACY Harness the power of institutional-grade AI trading with our high-performance Expert Advisor specifically designed for NASDAQ (USTECm) and DAX indices. Key Features AI-enhanced trading logic optimized for DAX and NASDAQ indices Risk-optimized entry with smart exit filters Ultra-fast decision engine for M1 scalping Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit based on volatility patterns
Bitcoin Dominator AI Robot for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Dominator Pro AI Robot for MT5 is an advanced expert advisor designed specifically for BTCUSD trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA uses a combination of price action, moving averages, and smart trailing logic to capture profitable moves in the market. (Note- Use Set files in Comment as attached for Live & backtest). (#  Note You Can also use Default EA for EURUSD & other Currency pairs) It is optimized for intraday and short-term swing trading on the BTCUSD pair. The EA can adapt
SureShot EURUSD and Gold AI for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
SureShot AI – EURUSD GBPUSD and Gold Expert Advisor for MT5 - Suitable for Prop Firm Powered by Intelligent Signal Processing and Dynamic Risk Management (Note- Price will be hiked to $700/copy. Limited to 10 copies. Hurry up, buy now! )  Unlock the power of precision trading with SureShot AI, a robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade EURUSD and Gold (XAUUSD) using advanced technical indicators, adaptive strategies, and intelligent risk control systems. This Expert Advisor
US 30 DeepReversal AI MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
US30 DeepReversal AI MT5 – Check Comment Section for Set Files Download Attached are Low and High Risk SET files. Must use for live and backtest accounts. Advanced AI-Powered Reversal Trading for Dow Jones (US30) – Also Suitable for Prop Firm Challenge Passing Take your trading to the next level with US30 DeepReversal AI, a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Index). Built with a blend of advanced market reversal detection algorithms and an ad
VWAP AI for NASDAQ and US30 Trading
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
VWAP AI MT5 Expert Advisor — Precision Trading for US30, Gold & NASDAQ Overview: VWAP AI is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for NASDAQ (US100) and US30 (Dow Jones) indices. Built for precision and performance, this EA leverages Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), combined with advanced adaptive algorithms and a smart martingale system to identify high-probability trade entries and exits on the M15 timeframe. This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence tec
SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading EURUSD and US30 (Dow Jones) pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA is based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), artificial intelligence, and advanced price action analysis, offering high-probability trade entries with effective risk management.  (Note- Use Set files in Comment as attached for Live & backtest) It is optimized for intraday and short-term trading on M15 and H1 timeframes. The EA
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA (MT5) - SET FILE FOR XAUUSD is attached in Comment for Live Trading/Back testing-Must Use it Note- We are giving 50-100% Money Back Refund Guarantee if not satisfied with result using our bot Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Machine Learning for precision Gold trading. This advanced Expert Advisor is engineered to scalp XAUUSD (Gold) with cutting-edge AI algorithms that dynamically adapt to changing market conditions. The system utilizes
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 - Note This EA Can also be used on Indices such as US30, NASDAQ, FR40, DAX, UK, BTCUSD, Metals and Currencies. Write Separately to me for set files after purchase. Hurry up Price is limited to 1st 10 copies only, PRICE WILL BE INCREASE to $500 soon, buy now!!   Note- We are giving 50-100% Money Back Refund Guarantee if not satisfied with result using our bot Set file for Backtesting/forward testing is attached in Comment Section- Must Use it on XAUUSD/Gold in M30 t
Filtrele:
GIUSEPPE CAPRETTI
38
GIUSEPPE CAPRETTI 2025.07.08 12:46 
 

I purchased a new product from Mr. Vyom Tekriwal (AI DRIVEN US30INDEX TRADING); his assistance was prompt and effective, with great availability. I am convinced he is a very capable operator and knowledgeable about trading. Thanks Vyom! Greetings to all the members of this beautiful Community

İncelemeye yanıt