Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5

5

Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 -  BTCUSD

Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic -Update 3August2025- Message me directly for Installation of Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5_EA after you buy. I will setup correctly to trade BTCUSD Pair.Also If you want all previous versions with this new one then let me know, I will share all MT5 previous versions.

Introducing Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-making.

This EA is engineered for serious traders who demand accuracy, discipline, and consistency in every trade.

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

The result is a more intelligent and adaptive EA that aims to improve performance and reduce risk by mimicking how experienced traders think — but at machine speed.

Key Strategy Components

Fibonacci Levels – Detects natural price retracements and extensions for optimized entries.

Harmonic Patterns – Identifies high-probability reversal zones with built-in Bat, Butterfly, and Gartley logic.

Price Action Filters – Ensures trades align with strong candlestick patterns and support or resistance zones.

VWAP Integration – Confirms institutional volume-weighted trends for smart trade timing.

EMA Cross System – Detects momentum shifts with dual moving average crossovers.

Trend Confirmation – Analyzes directional bias with multi-timeframe logic to avoid choppy markets.

Elliott Wave Patterns – Interprets market wave structure to improve trend-trading accuracy.

Risk Management and Execution
One Trade at a Time – Avoids overtrading with a disciplined entry system.

Tight Stop Loss and Take Profit – Every trade is protected to reduce risk exposure and lock in profits.

Auto Lot Size (Optional) – Supports fixed or dynamic money management.

Built-in Spread and Slippage Protection – Avoids bad fills in volatile conditions.

Designed For
BTCUSD on MetaTrader 5

Optimized for M15 to H1 timeframes

Perfect for both prop firm challenge strategies and live account performance

Why Choose SatoshiMind AI
Combines traditional technical analysis and modern AI edge

Safe, rule-based, emotion-free trading

Fast execution with no martingale or grid

Backtested and forward-tested for real performance

Let SatoshiMind handle the analysis — you focus on profits.

Buy now and start trading with one of the most precise and profitable Expert Advisors on the market for Bitcoin/BTCUSD.

Note: For Set files for pairs like BTCUSD, please message me . I will help you with installation as well. 

Note: I am also giving my MT5 Best Developed pack of 10 Indicators as a Bonus Gift! Hurry up before price of this EA is hiked by 2times!!



İncelemeler 6
sadash1977
19
sadash1977 2025.09.09 07:13 
 

Vyom, you have a really good advisor. The program works, it required some minor adjustments to my terminal, but with your help everything is solved. Thank you for always being in touch!!!!

Christian Quintavalle
341
Christian Quintavalle 2025.07.13 13:29 
 

ottimo EA e ottimo servizio, gentile Vyom! mi ha aiutato da remoto ad installare l'EA. risponde subito ai messaggi... consiglio!!

fida1975
19
fida1975 2025.06.24 11:55 
 

Great people to work with and to get quality stuff. Always helping in troubleshooting, no deception, always try to help till end.

