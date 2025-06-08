AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4

5

AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for intraday trading on the US30 (Dow Jones) index. (Note_SET FILE IS ATTACHED IN COMMENT)
The EA intelligently identifies high-probability trade setups using dynamic price action and built-in adaptive logic.

Key features:

  • Optimized for US30 index (works best on M15 and M30 timeframes)

  • Smart position management with customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop

  • Adaptive entry and exit logic designed for volatile market movements

  • No grid, no martingale (safe risk management options available)

  • Fully automated and easy to set up

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

Ideal for traders looking for consistent performance in US30 index trading with minimal manual intervention.
Tested on major brokers with fast execution and low spread.



Avis 1
GIUSEPPE CAPRETTI
38
GIUSEPPE CAPRETTI 2025.07.08 12:46 
 

I purchased a new product from Mr. Vyom Tekriwal (AI DRIVEN US30INDEX TRADING); his assistance was prompt and effective, with great availability. I am convinced he is a very capable operator and knowledgeable about trading. Thanks Vyom! Greetings to all the members of this beautiful Community

